Realm raises $3m seed round to help homeowners tap into their property's $175,900 of potential

Founder & CEO Liz Young said, "I started Realm after working in commercial real estate tech. The whole time, I was thinking about how crazy it was that homeowners didn't have access to similar data, even though their homes are their single biggest asset. As I started to personally invest in real estate, it became clear that the information homeowners needed to make smarter home investments was hard to access: either in paper documents at local government offices or in the heads of biased experts."

Realm provides a central hub of unbiased advice to help homeowners navigate the regulatory, physical, and financial aspects of home investments.

"Homes make up 62% of the average Americans' total assets, but they're a black box. We're thrilled to partner with Realm to build the go-to destination for home investments." Jason Shuman, Primary Venture Partners.

The Seed round will accelerate Realm's national launch. As of today, more than 63M single-family homes are covered by the service. Homeowners can view insights on their property and meet with a Realm analyst for free. Deeper property analysis is available for $99 per report and, for customers in Southern California, Realm will help connect homeowners with pre-vetted local contractors and financing partners to kick start home improvement projects.

Realm is a central hub of insights & advice for homeowners, covering home renovations, project financing, and property potential. They provide free property analysis for 63M single-family properties across the US.

