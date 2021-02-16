Realm raises $3m seed round to help homeowners tap into their property's $175,900 of potential
Female-led, NYC-based technology company is giving homeowners access to the same information professional real estate investors have been benefiting from for decades
Feb 16, 2021, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm, the first centralized data hub for homeowners, has raised $3M in seed funding from Primary Venture Partners, Lerer Hippeau, and Liberty Mutual Strategic Venture Partners.
Founded in 2019, Realm helps homeowners get more out of their single biggest asset by showing them what their property could be worth and how to access more of its potential value. Realm analyzes thousands of unique data points to highlight opportunities to increase property value through square-foot add-ons, renovations, rental units, and more, helping families to enjoy their home more in the present while getting more value from it down the road.
Founder & CEO Liz Young said, "I started Realm after working in commercial real estate tech. The whole time, I was thinking about how crazy it was that homeowners didn't have access to similar data, even though their homes are their single biggest asset. As I started to personally invest in real estate, it became clear that the information homeowners needed to make smarter home investments was hard to access: either in paper documents at local government offices or in the heads of biased experts."
Realm provides a central hub of unbiased advice to help homeowners navigate the regulatory, physical, and financial aspects of home investments.
"Homes make up 62% of the average Americans' total assets, but they're a black box. We're thrilled to partner with Realm to build the go-to destination for home investments." Jason Shuman, Primary Venture Partners.
The Seed round will accelerate Realm's national launch. As of today, more than 63M single-family homes are covered by the service. Homeowners can view insights on their property and meet with a Realm analyst for free. Deeper property analysis is available for $99 per report and, for customers in Southern California, Realm will help connect homeowners with pre-vetted local contractors and financing partners to kick start home improvement projects.
Look up your property at myrealm.co to get started.
ABOUT REALM
Realm is a central hub of insights & advice for homeowners, covering home renovations, project financing, and property potential. They provide free property analysis for 63M single-family properties across the US.
SOURCE Realm Living Inc