Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target the interplay between innate and adaptive immunity. The Company's programs seek to influence immune signaling and change the course of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Realm's lead drug development program utilizes the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis, and the Company is exploring its efficacy in other dermatology indications which include Acne Vulgaris, and Psoriasis, as well as other therapeutic areas. For more information on Realm Therapeutics please visit www.realmtx.com.

G-RLM

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realm-therapeutics-announces-results-of-2018-annual-general-meeting-300666342.html

SOURCE Realm Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.realmtx.com/

