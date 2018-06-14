Realm Therapeutics Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

Realm Therapeutics

MALVERN, Pa., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm Therapeutics plc (AIM: RLM) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics in immune-mediated diseases, today announces that all Resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.  Proxy figures will be displayed shortly on the Company's website at www.realmtx.com

About Realm Therapeutics

Realm Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target the interplay between innate and adaptive immunity. The Company's programs seek to influence immune signaling and change the course of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Realm's lead drug development program utilizes the Company's proprietary immunomodulatory technology for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis, and the Company is exploring its efficacy in other dermatology indications which include Acne Vulgaris, and Psoriasis, as well as other therapeutic areas. For more information on Realm Therapeutics please visit www.realmtx.com.

