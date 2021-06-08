RealMe™ and Global Dating Insights Survey Reveals 65% of Online Daters Are Requesting Greater Protection

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the urgent need for a safer, more secure, and transparent online dating standard, RealMe™ is revealing key findings from a recent survey conducted with Global Dating Insights. The survey explores safety and security trends that have impacted online dating over the past year and how those at the industry forefront need to address growing concerns.

In March 2021, 1,000 members of the online dating industry were surveyed with the intention of better understanding dating apps' current safety practices, their priorities for 2021, and the desire for tools and protocols that can help them to step up these safety and security efforts and mitigate risks. Notable highlights from the survey included:

The #1 priority among dating app insiders is user safety and security

The largest challenges reportedly facing dating apps in 2021 are associated with safety, including video and live-streaming safety, female-user safety, scaling safety, and more AI moderation

Background verification checks are the second most desired security enhancement for 2021

More than half of dating app insiders surveyed admitted they could be doing more to protect their users from scammers and catfishing

More than 63% believe the risk of scams and fraud in online dating is increasing

"This survey confirms the risk of scams, harassment, and harm on dating apps is growing and both industry insiders and consumers are aware of the need for change," says Charly Lester, RealMe's Industry Dating Expert. "RealMe is able to answer this call for improved safety and security and more by allowing dating app users to verify identities and gain visibility into important background information surrounding the people they meet online. Additionally, RealMe's platform touts several truly progressive enhancements designed to empower more people to take control of their online reputations."

Access survey highlights and the white paper "Behind the Curtain: What Dating Insiders Really Think About Safety" at https://therealme.com/resources#news-anchor.

The survey results are also discussed on The GDI Podcast at https://therealme.com/resources#podcast-anchor.

About RealMe

RealMe is an online reputation platform dedicated to cultivating safety and trust online and building a new era of trust and transparency across the U.S. internet. RealMe's integration empowers users with trustworthy reputation and background information and profile verification through instant access to more than 275 million verified Reputation Profiles. RealMe's platform uses public records to source background information that can include criminal, financial, and legal records, sex offender status, personal reviews, and more to make online interactions and transactions safer while empowering consumers to manage their own online reputation.

For more information, please visit www.therealme.com/dating.

