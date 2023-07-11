REALME AND UNPACK'D TECHNOLOGIES TEAM UP TO PUT AN END TO FAKE PROFILES

Smart Dating App Say Allo To Offer Enhanced Profile And Background Verification

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealMe , a premier online trust and safety platform for the dating industry announced a partnership today with Unpack'd Technologies, a developer of smart dating apps designed to create lasting relationships. Initially available to users of Say Allo, this partnership aims to eliminate fake profiles by offering verification and enhanced background checks, a highly sought-after feature with nearly 1 in 5 people admitting to running background checks on prospective dates1.

According to a recent study2, nearly half of single Americans who use dating apps have lied about something on their profile. With an increase in popularity of people seeking new connections with over 380 million people using dating apps worldwide3, according to Pew Research, 60% of Americans support the requirement for background checks for online dating4.

Launched as a "smart dating app", Say Allo utilizes artificial intelligence and an advanced compatibility algorithm co-developed by an original co-developer of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to match its community of users.

Upon signing up, users are presented with the option to verify their profile with RealMe using only a phone number as a first layer of ID verification. After successfully creating a profile, users can tap anywhere they see a RealMe badge to gain access to enhanced background information that includes arrests, court convictions and sexually based offenses. This information is just a small portion of the publicly available information gathered to help users make informed decisions about future matches.

With the dating industry faced with a growing challenge to combat bots and identity fraud, Match Group recently reported removing an average of 44 spam accounts per minute, and nearly 5 million bots and spam accounts in the first quarter of this year5. Leveraging RealMe's advanced identity verification technology and comprehensive background screening, Unpack'd Technologies hopes to rid its community of bots and spam accounts engaging in deceptive behavior.

"We're on a mission to create lasting relationships that start from a place of authenticity," said Zackary Lewis, CEO of Unpack'd Technologies. "Our partnership with RealMe is like having a friend vouch for another person's character. Following our recent announcement with the personal safety app UrSafe , this integration with RealMe signifies our commitment to building a community based on trust and safety for people seeking real relationships by empowering our users to make smarter decisions about future connections."

This is the first of several upcoming announcements between the two companies, with plans to rollout RealMe's enhanced trust and safety platform to DiHola in the near future, a dating app for Hispanic and Latino singles.

"We're thrilled to partner with Unpack'd Technologies to enhance the overall trust and safety of its dating platform," said Neil Davis, Chief Business Officer of RealMe. "By incorporating our technology first with Say Allo, followed by DiHola, users will have access to an additional layer of security that will not only protect its users, but also foster a community of like-minded individuals seeking genuine connections."

