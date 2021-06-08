realme Announces Global Launch Date for realme GT and Latest AIoT Strategy

In conjunction with the realme GT global launch, the company will also announce its latest AIoT strategy with a slew of new products under realme TechLife. By further developing a wide-ranging AIoT ecosystem, realme aspires to enhance every aspect of young consumers' modern lifestyle, including their personal, family and travel technology needs.

realme's CEO Sky Li will deliver an opening speech at the global launch event followed by an overview of realme's global business strategy by Madhav Sheth, VP and CEO of India and Europe, realme. In addition, Johnny Chen, realme's Global Head of Brand Marketing, will officially launch realme TechLife, the company's upgraded AIoT ecosystem, while Alessio Bradde, realme's Product Marketing Manager, will introduce the realme GT to global audiences for the first time. Finally, Kwan Jun Jie, Senior Product Marketing Manager, realme, will conclude the event by unveiling realme's new line of AIoT products.

As realme's first flagship smartphone of 2021 The realme GT was met with great reception. By bringing realme GT to additional markets overseas, realme is determined to set new standards for flagship experiences for young consumers worldwide.

About realme

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme is the world's 7th largest smartphone company and has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 15 markets globally in just two years. As of Q1, 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa and has a global user base of over 70 million. For more information, please visit www.realme.com .

