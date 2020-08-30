realme looks back on two years of phenomenal growth with users and employees at second-anniversary celebration

Before the celebrations, realme collected thousands of stories from loyal fans with the headline: "Dare to be_____." Many fans responded with anecdotes on how they resonated with the brand values and dared to surpass themselves while facing adversity and challenges. realme has selected nine stories and made them into videos to show the "Dare to be realme" spirit of realme fans.

With an eye on the international market from the outset, realme's international marketing division, which started with nine employees targeting nine different regional markets, has grown to more than 600 employees operating in over 61 regions and markets, making up over half of the company. realme credits its fast growth to the hyper-localization and a deep understanding of their target consumer. They also employed various internationalization strategies that brought success, included being asset-light, direct-to-consumer marketing, and tapping into e-commerce channels.

As a new entrant to many global markets, realme had to build up a reputation quickly and convert customers. Li said: "We built our teams locally from the ground up. We allowed them to use the resources they had to send our message of 'Dare to Leap' to the youths and young professionals. We realized this was a desire that transcended cultures and was familiar to young people everywhere." realme's marketing strategies involve hiring local teams to support collaboration with their fans and consumers to make content that is relevant and resonant with their audience.

realme has placed itself at an exciting niche in the market, target young consumers who enjoy high-quality and trendsetting designs but are also sensitive to prices. Li said: "realme grew extremely fast because we were true to our vision: to enable young consumers to enjoy trendsetting and high-quality technology products without breaking the bank. Being consistent and original showcased our brand values, which gained us trust, which is especially important for a young company like us."

For the young users of realme, success to them is not merely about price but also about value. Keeping in line with its target audience, realme is the popularizer of 5G technology, being one of the first smartphones to incorporate 5G capability into its products, such as the realme X50 Pro 5G.

For their next challenge, realme plans to take on the AIoT market and introduce over 100 AIoT products in 2021 for its consumers. "This is a new challenge we are undertaking, and I'm confident we will continue to do well because of the fighting spirit of our brave employees who 'dare to leap' into the future," said Li in the open letter.

###

About realme

realme is a technology brand that provides superior quality and trendsetting smartphones and AIoT products to the global market. realme users are young, ambitious, and globally-minded. realme products empower young people to 'Dare to Leap' using the latest in technology and design.

realme is the seventh top smartphone brand in the world and was recognized as one of the mainstream smartphone brands according to Counterpoint's statistics of global smartphone shipments in Q2 2020. In 2019, realme's global smartphone shipments reached 25 million with a YoY growth rate of 808%, making realme the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world for four consecutive quarters since 2019 to date. realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Middle East, Africa with global user base of over 40 million.

For more information, please visit: www.realme.com.

CONTACT: Wu Wen, Head of Corporate Public Relations, [email protected], +86 158 1058 0696

SOURCE realme