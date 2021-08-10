realme to Launch 100 Million Sales Milestone Product GT Master Edition Series and Other Product Lines on August 18

Apart from smartphones, realme will also debut other aspects of its TechLife ecosystem at the event, while underscoring its intention of becoming the fastest-growing brand and disruptor in the new product categories.

At the same time, realme will announce its biggest promotion of the year at the event to thank all 100 million users for their support over the past three years. The promotion will include 61 markets, covering all product categories.

The launch event will be held online on realme's official social media platforms - YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Stay tuned!

Sources:

Counterpoint:Q2 2021: Apple Achieves Record June Quarter Shipments, Xiaomi Becomes the Second-Largest Smartphone Brand Globally

Strategy Analytics: realme is Fastest Brand Ever to Ship 100 Million Smartphones

About realme:

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme is the world's 7th largest smartphone company. As of Q2 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, with a global user base of over 100 million. For more information, please visit www.realme.com.

