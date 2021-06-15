RealMe™ Welcomes Charly Lester as Its New Dating Industry Expert

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealMe™, an online reputation platform empowering dating app users, today announced the appointment of Charly Lester as its Dating Industry Expert. This addition to the RealMe team aligns and strengthens its mission -- cultivating safety and trust in online dating by providing one-click access to its extensive database of more than 275 million Reputation Profiles, which include important background information, such as criminal and court records, sex offender status, marital status, lawsuits, and personal reviews.

Lester, who is well-known for her previous work as the Dating Editor for the Guardian, Global Head of Dating for Time Out, and Dating Expert for eHarmony, will be providing marketing and communications council as it relates to RealMe's mission to bring greater trust, transparency, and safety within online dating apps.

"I am extremely excited to join in RealMe's vision of a safer and more trustworthy era of online dating," says Lester. "We are consistently seeing so many new safety and security issues arise within the online dating sphere, and I believe it is the urgent responsibility of dating apps to address those issues with a reliable reputation platform such as the one developed by RealMe."

Over the last eight years, Lester has worked in a range of different capacities with dating businesses of all sizes. She co-founded the fastest growing dating app of 2019, and is responsible for launching the U.K., U.S., and European Dating Awards. Her dating advice and insights on the latest dating trends have been featured in national print, broadcast and digital media, and she is a regular guest on BBC Woman's Hour.

"Charly's extensive experience and knowledge in the dating space will be of extreme value as we continue to develop and expand the RealMe reputation platform," says Jeff Tinsley, CEO and founder of RealMe. "We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with her."

About RealMe

RealMe is an online reputation platform dedicated to cultivating safety and trust online. Building a new era of trust and transparency across the U.S. internet. RealMe's integration empowers users with trustworthy reputation and background information, profile verification through instant access to more than 275 million verified Reputation Profiles. RealMe's platform uses public records to source background information that can include criminal, financial and legal records, sex offender status, personal reviews and more to make online interactions and transactions safer, while empowering consumers to manage their own online reputation.

For more information, please visit www.therealme.com/dating.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

realme.png

RealMe

SOURCE RealMe