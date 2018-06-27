RealMedia HD Ecosystem Expands with Commercial Deployment on Top Chinese Mobile TV Network

The commercial deployment of RealMedia HD also represents a new phase of cooperation between RealNetworks and CIBN who jointly aim to bring the highest quality video content to mobile and over-the-top (OTT) audiences across China.

"CIBN Mobile TV is our primary mobile platform. We want to deliver the best experience possible for our customers. Quality and efficiency is critical to achieve the best results at scale. RealMedia HD has become a critical part of our solution. We look forward to seeing how CIBN Mobile TV and RealMedia HD technology together can create new and innovative entertainment experiences," said Xie Shengluo, the general manager of the Stars China.

"Improving user experience while decreasing operating costs is a winning formula," said Jiang Hense, the product director of RealNetworks Greater China. "We are pleased to see RealMedia HD enhancing the streaming experience for hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers, while at the same time improving the operational bottom line for Stars China. We look forward to extending our technology to more platforms in the near future."

The commercial release of RealMedia HD for CIBN Mobile TV expands the ecosystem of devices and platforms using the next-generation codec for high quality streaming experiences. This ecosystem includes small and large screen channels in CIBN HD Video, CIBN Internet TV, and Vmovier App for Android. In addition to mobile, set top and OTT, RealMeda HD has partnered with Amlogic, a global fabless System-on-a-Chip (SoC) leader who will bring chip level support for RealMedia HD, making it easier and faster to deploy across a range of solutions.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks® creates innovative software products and services that make it easy to connect with and enjoy digital media. RealNetworks invented the streaming media category and continues to connect consumers with their digital media both directly and through partners, aiming to support every network, device, media type and social network. Find RealNetworks corporate information at www.realnetworks.com.

About ChinaTV

China Radio International (CRI) is a state-run international radio news service based in Beijing and broadcasting in 65 languages. ChinaTV combines and shares video resources from CRI, domestic and international media partners, and third-party news suppliers, including more than 300 domestic TV shows and 140 live stream channels. It will present on-the-spot international news reports, and live streaming of big media events.

About Stars China

China International Broadcasting Network (CIBN), is a new media international broadcasting platform initiated by the China Radio International (CRI). The Beijing Stars China Video Technology Co., Ltd. is a major component for CIBN to build a new type of modern comprehensive international media group, positioned as "media operation service provider of mobile TV interaction".

