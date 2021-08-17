realme's Latest Technology Innovation Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards® Consumer Electronics Category

realme's stainless steel cooling system, which is already implemented in the new GT series and is also known as the 'flagship killer' phone, is a next-generation technology that combines stainless steel and copper materials to greatly reduce operating temperatures by up to 15℃at its peak. The new composite material has 42% higher strength than traditional vapor chamber (VC) cooling systems, which is currently in use industrywide. Until now, copper has been the gold standard for cooling in the smartphone industry because it has higher thermal conductivity than aluminium alloy or iron tubes.

realme has combined the new technology in an innovative double-shell structure that is able to achieve 100% coverage of core heat-generating components in the GT series, thereby ensuring that the phone will reduce wear and tear issues due to heating in the long run while effectively creating a massive heat sink to extend peak performance. This innovation has impressed over 260 executives who judged as part of the Stevie® Award panel from June through early August.

The panel recognized that realme's "strong manufacturing base, international supply chain, affordable range, and positive brand image worked in its favor". They further complimented on realme's corporate strategy, recognizing "some of the differentiators from product competition is good to start with", and "this company (realme) focused on fixing defects". Overall, judges spoke highly of realme's stainless steel cooling system and sent their sincere regards, "Congratulations on building a phone that creates affordable technology for our younger generations."

The International Business Awards® are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December. This win further bolsters realme's stellar international recognition and is another feather in the cap of this young company's achievements. More details of realme's win at the 2021 IBAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About realme:

realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme is the world's 7th largest smartphone company and the fastest brand ever to ship 100 million smartphones cumulatively worldwide. As of Q2 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, with a global user base of over 100 million. For more information, please visit www.realme.com.

For more information, please contact:

realme PR Team

[email protected]

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

SOURCE realme

Related Links

http://www.StevieAwards.com

