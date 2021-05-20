realMLS Launches Robust Rental Strategy by Integrating Rental Beast Into MLS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- realMLS, serving Northeast Florida, announces its partnership with Rental Beast, the real estate technology firm providing end-to-end rental-centric software solutions. All 10,000+ members of realMLS will have direct access to Rental Beast's agent-centric rental tools, including Apply Now by Rental Beast and Rental Beast University.

Nicole Jensen is realMLS's Chief Executive Officer. realMLS, the largest MLS in North Florida, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEFAR, providing innovative programs and services to 10,000+ real estate professionals. realMLS, the largest MLS in North Florida, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEFAR, providing innovative programs and services to 10,000+ real estate professionals.

Apply Now by Rental Beast is a powerful, easy to use rental application engine and tenant screening engine. Accessible via a seamless, single-sign-on (SSO) integration with realMLS's Flexmls® platform, Apply Now gives listing agents, landlords, and property owners access to an applicant's credit information, eviction history and background information (where applicable) within a secure, FCRA-compliant digital framework.

realMLS subscribers will also access an interactive, online educational platform, Rental Beast University directly from their MLS platform. Rental Beast University offers on-demand, interactive courses for real estate agents of all experience levels, covering every step of the rental process—from lead generation to lease signing.

This partnership, initiated in response to member demand, provides a mutually beneficial opportunity for both organizations as they continue to impact the real estate market. In a recent survey, realMLS found that nearly 90% of members would favor the addition of a rental platform to their MLS-provided services.

"MLSs have historically not focused on the rental market. We are learning there is a huge opportunity for our members, with their vast local knowledge, to build relationships while assisting renters. Rental Beast is a powerful rental platform our members can use to help those not in the ownership arena right now," said Nicole Jensen, realMLS's Chief Executive Officer. "Many renters will become homeowners and our members will be there throughout their housing journey."

This integration continues Rental Beast's goal of simplifying the rental market. "We're thrilled to partner with realMLS. This partnership helps their members serve an often-overlooked market, allowing them to service today's rental clients while building a pipeline of tomorrow's homebuyers," says Ishay Grinberg, founder and CEO of Rental Beast.

About realMLS

realMLS, the largest MLS in North Florida, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEFAR, providing innovative programs and services to 10,000+ real estate professionals. realMLS partners with exceptional service providers to give members an array of choices to fit their business model. Members have access to statistical data products that are customizable, along with extensive property record data through their integration with Metro Market Trends, Inc., which provides detailed and accurate property information to its customers in Florida and Alabama.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is an end-to-end SaaS platform empowering real estate professionals with powerful productivity tools and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly nine million rental properties not found on any MLS. Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Media Contacts:

For realMLS: Lois Scheiber (904) 394-9494 x1226 or [email protected]

For Rental Beast: Myra Jolivet (760) 610-9096 or [email protected]

Related Images

nicole-jensen.jpeg

Nicole Jensen

Nicole Jensen is realMLS's Chief Executive Officer. realMLS, the largest MLS in North Florida, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEFAR, providing innovative programs and services to 10,000+ real estate professionals.

realmls.png

realMLS

realMLS, the largest MLS in North Florida, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEFAR, providing innovative programs and services to 10,000+ real estate professionals.

SOURCE Rental Beast