Realm.Security Caps 2025 with $2M Strategic Investment from Presidio Ventures to Accelerate Asia-Pacific Expansion

Emerging leader in security data pipelines has raised $22M in 15 months, expanded headcount 250%, and helped CISOs slash six figures in SIEM ingestion costs

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm.Security , the company pioneering the industry's first AI-native Security Data Pipeline Platform (SDPP), today announced a $2M strategic investment from Presidio Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Japanese-headquartered Sumitomo Corporation. A global integrated trading company with a history spanning 400 years, Sumitomo operates numerous subsidiaries around the world, including SCSK, a leading global system integrator, providing managed IT and cybersecurity services to more than 8,000 enterprise customers. Realm will use the investment and access to Sumitomo's network to accelerate its Asia-Pacific expansion through channel partners and further strengthen its executive team.

"We're excited to bring on Presidio Ventures as a strategic investor as we meet rising global demand for our platform from security teams who are drowning in data noise and facing spiraling storage and compute costs," said Pete Martin, co-founder and CEO of Realm.Security. "This investment caps an impressive first full calendar year for Realm, and we believe Sumitomo's deep connections will help us enter the Asia-Pacific market and scale quickly in 2026. The region is now the third-largest cybersecurity market globally, and Japan is a particularly compelling entry point for our channel-led strategy, given that many enterprises there outsource their Security Operation Centers."

"Realm is using AI to give every enterprise security team the ability to manage, filter, and normalize security data in ways that, until recently, were only possible for Fortune 1000 companies with dedicated cybersecurity data engineering teams," said Ross Leav of Presidio Ventures. "We're excited to join their mission to democratize this capability as the cybersecurity industry faces a data crisis. At the same time, the industry also faces a human resource crisis. Especially in Japan where talented cyber professionals are becoming an increasingly scarce resource, enterprises need to find ways to do more with less. This is a perfect opportunity to employ AI, both to meet the challenge of data overload but also to enable cyber professionals to focus their attention on the most critical threats. We believe Realm can be an essential tool for modernizing our own security operations services while at the same time improving outcomes for the many customers who rely on us."

The strategic investment follows a $15M Series A round for Realm in October, led by Jump Capital and including participation from Glasswing Ventures and Accomplice. Other recent milestones include Realm being recognized as an "Emerging Leader" in the SDPP category in analyst firm SACR's " The Rise of Security Data Pipeline Platforms as a Control Plane for the SOC repor t," as well as receiving a BostInno 2025 Fire Award as one of the 50 companies having a major impact on the local startup ecosystem. More impressively, Vensure Employer Solutions, a 10,000-person benefits and payroll provider, recently reported using Realm's platform to cut firewall log volumes by 83%, saving $250,000 annually.

To fuel its momentum and global expansion, Realm.Security is continuing to scale its team, increasing headcount by 250% in 2025. Recent leadership appointments include Holly Cappello as Chief Revenue Officer and Colin Jermain as Vice President of Data Science. Cappello brings more than a decade of cybersecurity sales experience, most recently serving as SVP of Global Sales at Cado Security, which was acquired by Darktrace. She previously held senior sales roles at Menlo Security and Carbon Black. Jermain joins from SecurityScorecard, where he was Senior Director of Data Science, and previously served in multiple senior data science roles at Vectra AI. These appointments underscore Realm's continued investment in revenue, data, and AI leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.

Realm.Security helps security teams cut costs and improve outcomes by transforming how they manage and route security data. Headquartered in Boston, the company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience defending against evolving threats. Realm's AI-native Security Data Pipeline Platform is radically simple to deploy and operate, embedding artificial intelligence across the platform to deliver faster, smarter outcomes without the manual overhead.

Presidio Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's leading integrated trading companies. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, New York, London and Los Angeles, it has invested in more than 200 companies, providing both financial backing and business development expertise to help startups scale globally.

