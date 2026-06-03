Realm.Security More Than Doubles Customer Base, Lands Global Materials Science Leader as Enterprises Reclaim Control of Security Data

Independent Security Data Pipeline Platform sees accelerating demand as SIEM vendors absorb pipeline competitors and AI agents reshape SOC data requirements

BOSTON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm.Security, the independent Security Data Pipeline Platform (SDPP), today announced it more than doubled its customer base in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, including the addition of a new Fortune 500 materials science customer, driven by enterprise demand for vendor-neutral control over the telemetry feeding SIEMs, data lakes, and AI agents in the security operations center.

The quarter reflects a shift in how security leaders think about data ownership. Pipeline tools, the category meant to give security teams independent control, are increasingly being acquired by the SIEM vendors whose growth depends on volume flowing into their platforms. At the same time, security operations are becoming AI-led: agents are replacing tier 1 analysts, data lakes are becoming as critical as SIEMs, and the data the SOC needs is changing faster than any static pipeline can keep up with.

"Six months ago, CISOs were asking how to cut SIEM costs. Now they're asking why their security data lives in someone else's database in the first place," said Pete Martin, CEO and co-founder of Realm.Security. "That shift is driving our growth."

Realm is the only platform that understands security data end-to-end: what each source produces, what each downstream system needs, and how to optimize the flow between them. Rather than forcing security teams to hand-build rules, Realm guides them on what to keep, what to archive, and where to route it. That value is illustrated by the Fortune 500 materials science company selecting Realm to reduce SIEM ingestion costs without sacrificing detection coverage and to prepare their data layer for AI-driven SOC workflows.

These Q1 results build on a strong 2025, when Realm raised $15M in Series A funding led by Jump Capital, with participation from Glasswing Ventures and Accomplice, and a strategic investment from Presidio Ventures. Realm has since won a 2026 Global InfoSec Award at RSA and was named Best Cybersecurity Startup in the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Realm also recently appointed Chris O'Brien as VP of Marketing and Isaac Lujan as Channel Director, North America. O'Brien joins from Devo Technology, where he built and scaled the product marketing function and led the company's evolution into a category leader in the SIEM market. Lujan was previously Global VP of Channel & Partnerships at Simbian.

About Realm.Security

Realm.Security gives security teams independent control over their telemetry before it reaches the SIEM, data lake, or AI agent. The platform understands what each source produces and what each downstream system needs, then guides teams on what to keep, archive, and route. Headquartered in Boston, Realm deploys in about a week and typically cuts SIEM ingestion costs by 50% or more. Learn more at www.realm.security.

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SOURCE Realm.Security