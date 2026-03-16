Realm.Security Rolls Out AI-Ready Security Data for the Modern SOC Ahead of RSA Conference

Enrichment capabilities add real-time context to security data pipelines, route telemetry to modern data lakes like Hydrolix, and automate governance of sensitive data

BOSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm.Security, the company pioneering the industry's first AI-native Security Data Pipeline Platform (SDPP), today announced Realm Data Enrichments, a partnership with Hydrolix, and expanded Privacy Guard capabilities, giving security teams vendor-neutral control over their SOC data to accelerate detection, investigation, and compliance. Realm Data Enrichments is a new AI-powered capability that injects contextual intelligence directly into telemetry in the security data pipeline. Meanwhile, new capabilities within Privacy Guard enable privacy data discovery and automated redaction of sensitive fields before telemetry reaches downstream systems.

Realm Data Enrichments is a new AI-powered capability that injects contextual intelligence directly into telemetry in the security data pipeline. New capabilities within Privacy Guard enable privacy data discovery and automated redaction of sensitive fields before telemetry reaches downstream systems.

"The modern SOC is not defined by a single tool, but by the quality and intelligence embedded in your data that feeds your tools," said Pete Martin, co-founder and CEO of Realm.Security. "By pairing real-time threat intelligence with environmental context at the source, we empower security teams to reclaim control over their data, ensuring it is secure, enriched, and accessible across the entire security ecosystem. Both human and AI analysts can now identify and stop bad actors the moment data hits the stack, rather than waiting for slow, post-ingestion lookups."

Detect Faster with Realm Data Enrichments

Realm Data Enrichments inject contextual intelligence directly into telemetry as it flows through the security data pipeline. Security analysts are forced to perform manual lookups or build enrichment workflows inside SIEM or data lake environments to determine the source of suspicious activity. Realm eliminates that delay by augmenting logs with contextual metadata before the data reaches downstream systems.

For example, IP addresses can automatically be enriched with geographic location, ISP ownership, and network intelligence using datasets from providers such as MaxMind and IPinfo. Or an IP could be marked with threat intelligence and deliver a detection before it is queried and indexed by the SIEM to streamline detection triage. This enables both human analysts and AI-driven SOC agents to investigate threats more quickly and accurately.

Furthermore, this enriched data expands Realm's partnership with Hydrolix, which enables this enriched telemetry to flow into modern security data lakes designed for large-scale investigation and long-term threat hunting. The joint solution provides a high-performance, AI-ready data fabric. By combining Realm's intelligent security data engine with Hydrolix's high-velocity real-time, global scale data platform, organizations can unlock their archival data, modernize their security telemetry pipeline, and provide the sub-second visibility required for the SOC in modern defense.

"Teaming with Realm.Security was a natural response to what our mutual customers are telling us," said Rob Malnati, Head of Corporate Development at Hydrolix. "As enterprises disaggregate their SIEM, they need solutions that solve the two defining challenges of AI-ready security data: retaining the vast telemetry required to train and inform agents, while keeping storage and data management costs in check. Together, we address both — and we go further. SOC responders no longer have to chase root causes across siloed systems and dashboards. We deliver one view with actionable insights in seconds, so security teams can move from detection to mitigation at the speed threats demand."

Key benefits of Realm Data Enrichments:

Accelerated investigations: Analysts can immediately understand where an event originated and who owns the infrastructure involved.

Reduced compute costs: Enriching data once in the pipeline eliminates repeated lookup queries and JOIN operations in SIEM or data lake environments.

Consistent data schemas: Enrichment data is appended in standardized formats, simplifying cross-tool analytics and dashboards.

Unlocking Restricted Data with Privacy Guard

Privacy Guard now enables organizations to safely ingest security data that may contain sensitive fields such as personally identifiable information (PII). It provides privacy data discovery and automated redaction directly within the security data pipeline, allowing organizations to identify and manage sensitive data according to regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, and PCI-DSS. Rather than requiring security teams to manually track every potential source of sensitive data, it enables them to define the frameworks and regional requirements they adhere to, automatically applying policies across incoming telemetry. As a result, they ingest more security data with confidence while ensuring downstream analytics platforms, SIEMs, and AI systems do not receive unnecessary sensitive data.

Key capabilities of Realm Privacy Guard include:

AI-powered discovery and redaction: Automatically identifies sensitive patterns and recommends redaction policies.

SIEM-safe masking: Sensitive values are replaced without breaking log schemas or detection rules.

Centralized governance controls: Security teams can manage redaction policies across pipeline destinations from a unified interface.

Meet Realm at RSA Conference

Realm.Security executives will be onsite at RSA Conference 2026 to demonstrate Data Enrichments, its joint offering with Hydrolix, Privacy Guard and the company's broader AI-native Security Data Pipeline Platform.Security leaders can schedule a meeting here with the team during the event.

About Realm.Security

Realm.Security helps security teams cut costs and improve outcomes by transforming how they manage and route security data. Headquartered in Boston, the company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience defending against evolving threats. Realm's AI-native Security Data Pipeline Platform is radically simple to deploy and operate, embedding artificial intelligence across the platform to deliver faster, smarter outcomes without the manual overhead. Learn more at www.realm.security.

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is a real-time data platform for internet-scale operations. The company enables organizations to ingest, store, and query petabyte-scale data in real time at a fraction of traditional costs. With industry-leading compression and sub-10-second query performance, Hydrolix delivers the speed, scale, and cost efficiency that modern digital operations demand. Hydrolix serves over 700 customers globally, including Fortune 500 companies and the world's largest content delivery networks. For more information, visit www.hydrolix.io.

Media Contact

Kyle Austin

BMV for Realm.Security

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SOURCE Realm.Security