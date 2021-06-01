RealNetworks Announces Participation at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference

SEATTLE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and solutions, today announced it will participate in the Summer Solstice – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Conference which is being held virtually on June 1st – 4th, 2021. RealNetworks' senior management will present on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at www.realnetworks.com. The webcast will be archived and available on the website for 90 days.

About RealNetworks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

For More Information:

Investor Relations for RealNetworks

Kimberly Orlando, Addo Investor Relations

310-829-5400

[email protected]

