RealNetworks Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second quarter revenue of $44.2 million

Strong early success with SAFR TM

Successful worldwide roll-out of 2 nd free-to-play game, Delicious World

Remain committed to proactive expense management

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter, we achieved solid results overall with two particularly strong areas: our SAFR Facial Recognition platform and our free-to-play casual mobile games," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO of RealNetworks. "SAFR bookings were up significantly quarter-over-quarter. SAFR also continued to shine technically, retaining its position in the NIST ratings as the fastest and smallest of the most accurate Facial Recognition Systems."

Mr. Glaser added, "We also demonstrated solid traction in free-to-play casual mobile games. Our second free-to-play title, Delicious World, launched at the end of the second quarter and is off to a terrific start."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $44.2 million (inclusive of $28.6 million from Napster) compared to $39.5 million (inclusive of $24.3 million from Napster) in the prior quarter and $15.7 million in the prior year period. The second quarter of 2019 reflects the first full quarter consolidation of Napster's financial statements.

(inclusive of from Napster) compared to (inclusive of from Napster) in the prior quarter and in the prior year period. The second quarter of 2019 reflects the first full quarter consolidation of Napster's financial statements. Gross profit margin was 38%, up from 37% in the prior quarter and down from 71% in the prior year period. Napster's gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 19%, while RealNetworks' gross profit margin without Napster was 73%.

Operating expenses increased $0.9 million , or 3%, from the prior quarter and increased $8.4 million , or 47%, from the prior year period. Napster's operating expenses were $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Included in the second quarter of 2019 total operating expenses were $0.4 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Napster and $0.3 million of expenses recorded for the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Napster.

, or 3%, from the prior quarter and increased , or 47%, from the prior year period. Napster's operating expenses were for the second quarter of 2019. Included in the second quarter of 2019 total operating expenses were of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Napster and of expenses recorded for the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Napster. Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(9.2) million , or $(0.24) per share, compared to net income of $1.5 million , or $0.04 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(6.9) million , or $(0.18) per share, in the prior year period. Net income attributable to RealNetworks in the first quarter of 2019 included a gain of $12.3 million related to the acquisition of Napster.

, or per share, compared to net income of , or per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of , or per share, in the prior year period. Net income attributable to RealNetworks in the first quarter of 2019 included a gain of related to the acquisition of Napster. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(6.3) million compared to a loss of $(7.9) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(5.8) million in the prior year period. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release.

compared to a loss of in the prior quarter and a loss of in the prior year period. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release. At June 30, 2019 , the Company had $26.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $36.9 million at March 31, 2019 .

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results including noncontrolling interests:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $43.0 million to $46.0 million .

to . Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(2.5) million to $(5.5) million .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call today to review results and discuss its performance shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, August 22, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13692194.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. Kontxt (www.kontxt.com) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding future revenue and adjusted EBITDA, our future growth, profitability, and market position, our strategic focus and initiatives, agreements with partners, and the growth and future prospects relating to our Napster segment. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; and unique risk factors that relate to our Napster segment, such as risks stemming from its streaming music service and related music royalties. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent year ended December 31, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward-looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share data)















Net revenue $ 44,248



$ 15,724



$ 83,720



$ 35,374

Cost of revenue 27,282



4,625



52,152



9,761

Gross profit 16,966



11,099



31,568



25,613

















Operating expenses:













Research and development 8,876



7,652



17,709



15,346

Sales and marketing 8,360



4,883



16,502



10,880

General and administrative 8,392



5,339



16,756



10,940

Restructuring and other charges 729



187



896



688

Lease exit and related benefit —



(129)



—



(454)

















Total operating expenses 26,357



17,932



51,863



37,400

















Operating loss (9,391)



(6,833)



(20,295)



(11,787)

















Other income (expenses):













Interest expense (43)



—



(209)



—

Interest income 40



111



117



198

Gain (loss) on equity investment, net —



—



12,338



—

Other income (expenses), net 183



(42)



310



(83)

















Total other income (expenses), net 180



69



12,556



115

















Income (loss) before income taxes (9,211)



(6,764)



(7,739)



(11,672)

Income tax expense 244



166



502



436

















Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (9,455)



(6,930)



(8,241)



(12,108)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (253)



—



(572)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks $ (9,202)



$ (6,930)



$ (7,669)



$ (12,108)

















Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic: $ (0.24)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.20)



$ (0.32)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted: $ (0.24)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.20)



$ (0.32)

















Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 37,948



37,577



37,885



37,514

Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 37,948



37,577



37,885



37,514



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(in thousands) ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,339



$ 35,561

Short-term investments —



24

Trade accounts receivable, net 31,957



11,751

Deferred costs, current portion 465



331

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,382



5,911

Total current assets 79,143



53,578









Equipment and software 32,079



37,458

Leasehold improvements 3,319



3,292

Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 35,398



40,750

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 32,268



37,996

Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements 3,130



2,754









Operating lease assets 13,672



—

Restricted cash equivalents 2,124



1,630

Other assets 2,739



3,997

Deferred costs, non-current portion 797



528

Deferred tax assets, net 854



851

Other intangible assets, net 21,616



26

Goodwill 65,395



16,955









Total assets $ 189,470



$ 80,319









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 5,224



$ 3,910

Accrued royalties, fulfillment and other current liabilities 97,951



11,312

Commitment to Napster —



2,750

Deferred revenue, current portion 6,054



2,125

Notes payable 7,878



—

Total current liabilities 117,107



20,097









Deferred revenue, non-current portion 179



268

Deferred rent —



986

Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,262



1,168

Long-term lease liabilities 10,384



—

Other long-term liabilities 11,070



960









Total liabilities 140,002



23,479









Total shareholders' equity 49,382



56,840









Noncontrolling interests 86



—









Total equity 49,468



56,840









Total liabilities and equity $ 189,470



$ 80,319



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ (8,241)



$ (12,108)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 2,959



1,231

Stock-based compensation 1,917



1,614

Deferred income taxes, net —



(12)

(Gain) loss on equity investment, net (12,338)



—

Foreign currency (gain) loss (315)



—

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability 300



—

Mark to market adjustment of warrants —



50

Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities (381)



(3,505)

Net cash used in operating activities (16,099)



(12,730)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements (873)



(580)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments 24



5,726

Acquisition, net of cash acquired 12,260



(4,192)

Net cash provided by investing activities 11,411



954

Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options and stock purchase plan) 144



114

Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock (287)



(243)

Proceeds from notes payable 19,760



—

Repayments of notes payable (24,018)



—

Other financing activities 450



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,951)



(129)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (89)



(731)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,728)



(12,636)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 37,191



53,596

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 28,463



$ 40,960



RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)



2019

2018

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

(in thousands) Net Revenue by Segment





















Consumer Media (A) $ 2,620



$ 2,486



$ 4,068



$ 4,733



$ 3,884



$ 5,483

Mobile Services (B) 6,997



6,939



6,899



7,348



6,719



8,704

Games (C) 6,048



5,710



5,590



5,498



5,121



5,463

Napster (D) 28,583



24,337



—



—



—



—

Total net revenue $ 44,248



$ 39,472



$ 16,557



$ 17,579



$ 15,724



$ 19,650

























Net Revenue by Product





















Consumer Media





















- Software License (E) $ 944



$ 735



$ 2,049



$ 2,746



$ 1,808



$ 3,337

- Subscription Services (F) 1,040



1,088



1,153



1,232



1,225



1,285

- Product Sales (G) 206



219



257



281



299



340

- Advertising & Other (H) 430



444



609



474



552



521

























Mobile Services





















- Software License (I) 957



599



514



520



469



1,335

- Subscription Services (J) 6,040



6,340



6,385



6,828



6,250



7,369

























Games





















- Subscription Services (K) 3,073



2,985



3,014



2,745



2,689



2,693

- Product Sales (L) 2,177



1,988



2,013



2,279



1,953



2,402

- Advertising & Other (M) 798



737



563



474



479



368

























Napster





















- Subscription Services (N) 28,583



24,337



—



—



—



—

























Total net revenue $ 44,248



$ 39,472



$ 16,557



$ 17,579



$ 15,724



$ 19,650

























Net Revenue by Geography





















United States $ 21,322



$ 18,970



$ 7,697



$ 9,026



$ 7,646



$ 11,434

Rest of world 22,926



20,502



8,860



8,553



8,078



8,216

Total net revenue $ 44,248



$ 39,472



$ 16,557



$ 17,579



$ 15,724



$ 19,650

























Net Revenue by Segment

























(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass. (B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers. (C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from sales of mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, player purchases of in-game virtual goods, and advertising on games sites and social network sites. (D) The Napster segment primarily includes revenue from subscription music offerings from on-demand streaming services and conditional downloads. Napster revenues are included in our consolidated results from the January 18, 2019 acquisition date forward. Net Revenue by Product





















(E) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies. (F) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings. (G) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers. (H) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites. (I) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our integrated RealTimes platform. (J) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from ringback tones and our messaging platform services, as well as from related professional services provided to mobile carriers. (K) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions. (L) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from retail and wholesale games-related revenue, sales of mobile games, and player purchases of in-game virtual goods. (M) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites. (N) Subscription services revenue within Napster includes music tracks by way of on-demand streaming and conditional downloads offered directly to end consumers and distribution partners.