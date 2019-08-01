RealNetworks Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

  • Second quarter revenue of $44.2 million
  • Strong early success with SAFRTM
  • Successful  worldwide roll-out of 2nd free-to-play game, Delicious World
  • Remain committed to proactive expense management

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter, we achieved solid results overall with two particularly strong areas: our SAFR Facial Recognition platform and our free-to-play casual mobile games," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO of RealNetworks. "SAFR bookings were up significantly quarter-over-quarter. SAFR also continued to shine technically, retaining its position in the NIST ratings as the fastest and smallest of the most accurate Facial Recognition Systems."

Mr. Glaser added, "We also demonstrated solid traction in free-to-play casual mobile games. Our second free-to-play title, Delicious World, launched at the end of the second quarter and is off to a terrific start."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $44.2 million (inclusive of $28.6 million from Napster) compared to $39.5 million (inclusive of $24.3 million from Napster) in the prior quarter and $15.7 million in the prior year period. The second quarter of 2019 reflects the first full quarter consolidation of Napster's financial statements.
  • Gross profit margin was 38%, up from 37% in the prior quarter and down from 71% in the prior year period. Napster's gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 19%, while RealNetworks' gross profit margin without Napster was 73%.
  • Operating expenses increased $0.9 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter and increased $8.4 million, or 47%, from the prior year period. Napster's operating expenses were $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Included in the second quarter of 2019 total operating expenses were $0.4 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Napster and $0.3 million of expenses recorded for the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Napster.
  • Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(9.2) million, or $(0.24) per share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(6.9) million, or $(0.18) per share, in the prior year period. Net income attributable to RealNetworks in the first quarter of 2019 included a gain of $12.3 million related to the acquisition of Napster.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(6.3) million compared to a loss of $(7.9) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(5.8) million in the prior year period. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release.
  • At June 30, 2019, the Company had $26.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $36.9 million at March 31, 2019.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results including noncontrolling interests:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $43.0 million to $46.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(2.5) million to $(5.5) million.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call today to review results and discuss its performance shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, August 22, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13692194.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. Kontxt (www.kontxt.com) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.

In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.

The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials.  Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding future revenue and adjusted EBITDA, our future growth, profitability, and market position, our strategic focus and initiatives, agreements with partners, and the growth and future prospects relating to our Napster segment. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.  These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; and unique risk factors that relate to our Napster segment, such as risks stemming from its streaming music service and related music royalties. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent year ended December 31, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward-looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.

For More Information:
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

 (in thousands, except per share data)








 Net revenue

$

44,248

$

15,724

$

83,720

$

35,374

 Cost of revenue

27,282

4,625

52,152

9,761

           Gross profit

16,966

11,099

31,568

25,613








 Operating expenses:






       Research and development

8,876

7,652

17,709

15,346

       Sales and marketing

8,360

4,883

16,502

10,880

       General and administrative

8,392

5,339

16,756

10,940

       Restructuring and other charges

729

187

896

688

       Lease exit and related benefit



(129)



(454)








           Total operating expenses

26,357

17,932

51,863

37,400








 Operating loss

(9,391)

(6,833)

(20,295)

(11,787)








 Other income (expenses):






       Interest expense

(43)



(209)


       Interest income

40

111

117

198

       Gain (loss) on equity investment, net





12,338


       Other income (expenses), net

183

(42)

310

(83)








           Total other income (expenses), net

180

69

12,556

115








 Income (loss) before income taxes

(9,211)

(6,764)

(7,739)

(11,672)

 Income tax expense

244

166

502

436








Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

(9,455)

(6,930)

(8,241)

(12,108)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(253)



(572)


Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks

$

(9,202)

$

(6,930)

$

(7,669)

$

(12,108)








Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:

$

(0.24)

$

(0.18)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.32)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:

$

(0.24)

$

(0.18)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.32)








 Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share

37,948

37,577

37,885

37,514

 Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share

37,948

37,577

37,885

37,514

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


June 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

 (in thousands)

ASSETS

 Current assets:


 Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,339

$

35,561

 Short-term investments



24

 Trade accounts receivable, net

31,957

11,751

 Deferred costs, current portion

465

331

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,382

5,911

 Total current assets

79,143

53,578




 Equipment and software

32,079

37,458

 Leasehold improvements

3,319

3,292

 Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

35,398

40,750

 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

32,268

37,996

 Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

3,130

2,754




 Operating lease assets

13,672


 Restricted cash equivalents

2,124

1,630

 Other assets

2,739

3,997

 Deferred costs, non-current portion

797

528

 Deferred tax assets, net

854

851

 Other intangible assets, net

21,616

26

 Goodwill

65,395

16,955




 Total assets

$

189,470

$

80,319




 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




 Current liabilities:


 Accounts payable

$

5,224

$

3,910

 Accrued royalties, fulfillment and other current liabilities

97,951

11,312

 Commitment to Napster



2,750

 Deferred revenue, current portion

6,054

2,125

 Notes payable

7,878


 Total current liabilities

117,107

20,097




 Deferred revenue, non-current portion

179

268

 Deferred rent



986

 Deferred tax liabilities, net

1,262

1,168

 Long-term lease liabilities

10,384


 Other long-term liabilities

11,070

960




 Total liabilities

140,002

23,479




 Total shareholders' equity

49,382

56,840




Noncontrolling interests

86






 Total equity

49,468

56,840




 Total liabilities and equity

$

189,470

$

80,319

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Six Months Ended
June 30,

2019

2018

 (in thousands)

 Cash flows from operating activities:


 Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

$

(8,241)

$

(12,108)

 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to net cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

2,959

1,231

Stock-based compensation

1,917

1,614

Deferred income taxes, net



(12)

(Gain) loss on equity investment, net

(12,338)


Foreign currency (gain) loss

(315)


Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability

300


Mark to market adjustment of warrants



50

Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities

(381)

(3,505)

  Net cash used in operating activities

(16,099)

(12,730)

 Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements

(873)

(580)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments

24

5,726

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

12,260

(4,192)

 Net cash provided by investing activities

11,411

954

 Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options and stock purchase plan)

144

114

Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock

(287)

(243)

Proceeds from notes payable

19,760


Repayments of notes payable

(24,018)


Other financing activities

450


 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,951)

(129)

 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(89)

(731)

 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,728)

(12,636)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

37,191

53,596

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

28,463

$

40,960

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)


2019

2018

 Q2

Q1

 Q4

 Q3

 Q2

 Q1

 (in thousands)

Net Revenue by Segment










Consumer Media (A)

$

2,620

$

2,486

$

4,068

$

4,733

$

3,884

$

5,483

Mobile Services (B)

6,997

6,939

6,899

7,348

6,719

8,704

Games (C)

6,048

5,710

5,590

5,498

5,121

5,463

Napster (D)

28,583

24,337








     Total net revenue

$

44,248

$

39,472

$

16,557

$

17,579

$

15,724

$

19,650












Net Revenue by Product










Consumer Media










- Software License (E)

$

944

$

735

$

2,049

$

2,746

$

1,808

$

3,337

- Subscription Services (F)

1,040

1,088

1,153

1,232

1,225

1,285

- Product Sales (G)

206

219

257

281

299

340

- Advertising & Other (H)

430

444

609

474

552

521












Mobile Services










- Software License (I)

957

599

514

520

469

1,335

- Subscription Services (J)

6,040

6,340

6,385

6,828

6,250

7,369












Games










- Subscription Services (K)

3,073

2,985

3,014

2,745

2,689

2,693

- Product Sales (L)

2,177

1,988

2,013

2,279

1,953

2,402

- Advertising & Other (M)

798

737

563

474

479

368












Napster










- Subscription Services (N)

28,583

24,337




















     Total net revenue

$

44,248

$

39,472

$

16,557

$

17,579

$

15,724

$

19,650












Net Revenue by Geography










United States

$

21,322

$

18,970

$

7,697

$

9,026

$

7,646

$

11,434

Rest of world

22,926

20,502

8,860

8,553

8,078

8,216

     Total net revenue

$

44,248

$

39,472

$

16,557

$

17,579

$

15,724

$

19,650












Net Revenue by Segment











(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass.

(B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers.

(C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from sales of mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, player purchases of in-game virtual goods, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.

(D) The Napster segment primarily includes revenue from subscription music offerings from on-demand streaming services and conditional downloads. Napster revenues are included in our consolidated results from the January 18, 2019 acquisition date forward.

Net Revenue by Product










(E) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies.

(F) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings.

(G) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers.

(H) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites.

(I) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our integrated RealTimes platform.

(J) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from ringback tones and our messaging platform services, as well as from related professional services provided to mobile carriers.

(K) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions.

(L) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from retail and wholesale games-related revenue, sales of mobile games, and player purchases of in-game virtual goods.

(M) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.

(N) Subscription services revenue within Napster includes music tracks by way of on-demand streaming and conditional downloads offered directly to end consumers and distribution partners.

RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin

(Unaudited)


2019

2018

2019

2018

Q2

Q1

Q2

YTD

YTD

 (in thousands)

Consumer Media


















Net revenue

$

2,620

$

2,486

$

3,884

$

5,106

$

9,367

Cost of revenue

803

833

1,028

1,636

2,021

Gross profit

1,817

1,653

2,856

3,470

7,346










Gross margin

69

%

66

%

74

%

68

%

78

%










Operating expenses

2,877

3,119

3,439

5,996

7,357

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

(1,060)

$

(1,466)

$

(583)

$

(2,526)

$

(11)

Depreciation and amortization

56

54

51

110

97










Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

(1,004)

$

(1,412)

$

(532)

$

(2,416)

$

86










Mobile Services


















Net revenue

$

6,997

$

6,939

$

6,719

$

13,936

$

15,423

Cost of revenue

1,865

2,048

2,134

3,913

4,450

Gross profit

5,132

4,891

4,585

10,023

10,973










Gross margin

73

%

70

%

68

%

72

%

71

%










Operating expenses

7,438

7,561

6,969

14,999

14,335

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

(2,306)

$

(2,670)

$

(2,384)

$

(4,976)

$

(3,362)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization





91



183

Depreciation and amortization

106

231

155

337

335










Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

(2,200)

$

(2,439)

$

(2,138)

$

(4,639)

$

(2,844)










Games


















Net revenue

$

6,048

$

5,710

$

5,121

$

11,758

$

10,584

Cost of revenue

1,655

1,670

1,456

3,325

3,273

Gross profit

4,393

4,040

3,665

8,433

7,311










Gross margin

73

%

71

%

72

%

72

%

69

%










Operating expenses

5,288

5,037

5,095

10,325

10,012

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

(895)

$

(997)

$

(1,430)

$

(1,892)

$

(2,701)

Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization



23

20

23

20

Depreciation and amortization

84

83

146

167

311










Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

(811)

$

(891)

$

(1,264)

$

(1,702)

$

(2,370)










Napster


















Net revenue

$

28,583

$

24,337

$



$

52,920

$


Cost of revenue

23,026

20,396



43,422


Gross profit

5,557

3,941



9,498












Gross margin

19

%

16

%

%

18

%

%










Operating expenses

6,638

5,532



12,170


Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

(1,081)

$

(1,591)

$



$

(2,672)

$


Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization

1,129

943



2,072


Depreciation and amortization

69

115



184












Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure

$

117

$

(533)

$



$

(416)

$












Corporate


















Cost of revenue

$

(67)

$

(77)

$

7

$

(144)

$

17

Gross profit

67

77

(7)

144

(17)










Gross margin

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A










Operating expenses

4,116

4,257

2,429

8,373

5,696

Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure

$

(4,049)

$

(4,180)