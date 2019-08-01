RealNetworks Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Aug 01, 2019, 16:01 ET
SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
- Second quarter revenue of $44.2 million
- Strong early success with SAFRTM
- Successful worldwide roll-out of 2nd free-to-play game, Delicious World
- Remain committed to proactive expense management
Management Commentary
"In the second quarter, we achieved solid results overall with two particularly strong areas: our SAFR Facial Recognition platform and our free-to-play casual mobile games," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and CEO of RealNetworks. "SAFR bookings were up significantly quarter-over-quarter. SAFR also continued to shine technically, retaining its position in the NIST ratings as the fastest and smallest of the most accurate Facial Recognition Systems."
Mr. Glaser added, "We also demonstrated solid traction in free-to-play casual mobile games. Our second free-to-play title, Delicious World, launched at the end of the second quarter and is off to a terrific start."
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $44.2 million (inclusive of $28.6 million from Napster) compared to $39.5 million (inclusive of $24.3 million from Napster) in the prior quarter and $15.7 million in the prior year period. The second quarter of 2019 reflects the first full quarter consolidation of Napster's financial statements.
- Gross profit margin was 38%, up from 37% in the prior quarter and down from 71% in the prior year period. Napster's gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 19%, while RealNetworks' gross profit margin without Napster was 73%.
- Operating expenses increased $0.9 million, or 3%, from the prior quarter and increased $8.4 million, or 47%, from the prior year period. Napster's operating expenses were $6.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Included in the second quarter of 2019 total operating expenses were $0.4 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Napster and $0.3 million of expenses recorded for the change in fair value of the contingent consideration liability related to the acquisition of Napster.
- Net loss attributable to RealNetworks was $(9.2) million, or $(0.24) per share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(6.9) million, or $(0.18) per share, in the prior year period. Net income attributable to RealNetworks in the first quarter of 2019 included a gain of $12.3 million related to the acquisition of Napster.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(6.3) million compared to a loss of $(7.9) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(5.8) million in the prior year period. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is provided in the financial tables that accompany this release.
- At June 30, 2019, the Company had $26.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $36.9 million at March 31, 2019.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2019, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results including noncontrolling interests:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $43.0 million to $46.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(2.5) million to $(5.5) million.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call today to review results and discuss its performance shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, August 22, 2019, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13692194.
A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.
About RealNetworks
Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. Kontxt (www.kontxt.com) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.
In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.
The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding future revenue and adjusted EBITDA, our future growth, profitability, and market position, our strategic focus and initiatives, agreements with partners, and the growth and future prospects relating to our Napster segment. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks, including the emergence or growth of competing technologies, products and services; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions; disruptions in the global financial markets, including changes in consumer spending and impacts to credit availability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; and unique risk factors that relate to our Napster segment, such as risks stemming from its streaming music service and related music royalties. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent year ended December 31, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward-looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.
For More Information:
Investor Relations for RealNetworks
Kimberly Orlando, Addo Investor Relations
310-829-5400
IR@realnetworks.com
RNWK-F
|
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
44,248
|
$
|
15,724
|
$
|
83,720
|
$
|
35,374
|
Cost of revenue
|
27,282
|
4,625
|
52,152
|
9,761
|
Gross profit
|
16,966
|
11,099
|
31,568
|
25,613
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
8,876
|
7,652
|
17,709
|
15,346
|
Sales and marketing
|
8,360
|
4,883
|
16,502
|
10,880
|
General and administrative
|
8,392
|
5,339
|
16,756
|
10,940
|
Restructuring and other charges
|
729
|
187
|
896
|
688
|
Lease exit and related benefit
|
—
|
(129)
|
—
|
(454)
|
Total operating expenses
|
26,357
|
17,932
|
51,863
|
37,400
|
Operating loss
|
(9,391)
|
(6,833)
|
(20,295)
|
(11,787)
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Interest expense
|
(43)
|
—
|
(209)
|
—
|
Interest income
|
40
|
111
|
117
|
198
|
Gain (loss) on equity investment, net
|
—
|
—
|
12,338
|
—
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
183
|
(42)
|
310
|
(83)
|
Total other income (expenses), net
|
180
|
69
|
12,556
|
115
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(9,211)
|
(6,764)
|
(7,739)
|
(11,672)
|
Income tax expense
|
244
|
166
|
502
|
436
|
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
|
(9,455)
|
(6,930)
|
(8,241)
|
(12,108)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(253)
|
—
|
(572)
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to RealNetworks
|
$
|
(9,202)
|
$
|
(6,930)
|
$
|
(7,669)
|
$
|
(12,108)
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic:
|
$
|
(0.24)
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted:
|
$
|
(0.24)
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
Shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|
37,948
|
37,577
|
37,885
|
37,514
|
Shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|
37,948
|
37,577
|
37,885
|
37,514
|
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
26,339
|
$
|
35,561
|
Short-term investments
|
—
|
24
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
31,957
|
11,751
|
Deferred costs, current portion
|
465
|
331
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
20,382
|
5,911
|
Total current assets
|
79,143
|
53,578
|
Equipment and software
|
32,079
|
37,458
|
Leasehold improvements
|
3,319
|
3,292
|
Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
|
35,398
|
40,750
|
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
32,268
|
37,996
|
Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
|
3,130
|
2,754
|
Operating lease assets
|
13,672
|
—
|
Restricted cash equivalents
|
2,124
|
1,630
|
Other assets
|
2,739
|
3,997
|
Deferred costs, non-current portion
|
797
|
528
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
854
|
851
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
21,616
|
26
|
Goodwill
|
65,395
|
16,955
|
Total assets
|
$
|
189,470
|
$
|
80,319
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
5,224
|
$
|
3,910
|
Accrued royalties, fulfillment and other current liabilities
|
97,951
|
11,312
|
Commitment to Napster
|
—
|
2,750
|
Deferred revenue, current portion
|
6,054
|
2,125
|
Notes payable
|
7,878
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
117,107
|
20,097
|
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
|
179
|
268
|
Deferred rent
|
—
|
986
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
1,262
|
1,168
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
10,384
|
—
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
11,070
|
960
|
Total liabilities
|
140,002
|
23,479
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
49,382
|
56,840
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
86
|
—
|
Total equity
|
49,468
|
56,840
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
189,470
|
$
|
80,319
|
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
(8,241)
|
$
|
(12,108)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,959
|
1,231
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,917
|
1,614
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
—
|
(12)
|
(Gain) loss on equity investment, net
|
(12,338)
|
—
|
Foreign currency (gain) loss
|
(315)
|
—
|
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability
|
300
|
—
|
Mark to market adjustment of warrants
|
—
|
50
|
Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities
|
(381)
|
(3,505)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(16,099)
|
(12,730)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements
|
(873)
|
(580)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term investments
|
24
|
5,726
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
12,260
|
(4,192)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
11,411
|
954
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options and stock purchase plan)
|
144
|
114
|
Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock
|
(287)
|
(243)
|
Proceeds from notes payable
|
19,760
|
—
|
Repayments of notes payable
|
(24,018)
|
—
|
Other financing activities
|
450
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(3,951)
|
(129)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(89)
|
(731)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(8,728)
|
(12,636)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
37,191
|
53,596
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
28,463
|
$
|
40,960
|
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
(in thousands)
|
Net Revenue by Segment
|
Consumer Media (A)
|
$
|
2,620
|
$
|
2,486
|
$
|
4,068
|
$
|
4,733
|
$
|
3,884
|
$
|
5,483
|
Mobile Services (B)
|
6,997
|
6,939
|
6,899
|
7,348
|
6,719
|
8,704
|
Games (C)
|
6,048
|
5,710
|
5,590
|
5,498
|
5,121
|
5,463
|
Napster (D)
|
28,583
|
24,337
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total net revenue
|
$
|
44,248
|
$
|
39,472
|
$
|
16,557
|
$
|
17,579
|
$
|
15,724
|
$
|
19,650
|
Net Revenue by Product
|
Consumer Media
|
- Software License (E)
|
$
|
944
|
$
|
735
|
$
|
2,049
|
$
|
2,746
|
$
|
1,808
|
$
|
3,337
|
- Subscription Services (F)
|
1,040
|
1,088
|
1,153
|
1,232
|
1,225
|
1,285
|
- Product Sales (G)
|
206
|
219
|
257
|
281
|
299
|
340
|
- Advertising & Other (H)
|
430
|
444
|
609
|
474
|
552
|
521
|
Mobile Services
|
- Software License (I)
|
957
|
599
|
514
|
520
|
469
|
1,335
|
- Subscription Services (J)
|
6,040
|
6,340
|
6,385
|
6,828
|
6,250
|
7,369
|
Games
|
- Subscription Services (K)
|
3,073
|
2,985
|
3,014
|
2,745
|
2,689
|
2,693
|
- Product Sales (L)
|
2,177
|
1,988
|
2,013
|
2,279
|
1,953
|
2,402
|
- Advertising & Other (M)
|
798
|
737
|
563
|
474
|
479
|
368
|
Napster
|
- Subscription Services (N)
|
28,583
|
24,337
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total net revenue
|
$
|
44,248
|
$
|
39,472
|
$
|
16,557
|
$
|
17,579
|
$
|
15,724
|
$
|
19,650
|
Net Revenue by Geography
|
United States
|
$
|
21,322
|
$
|
18,970
|
$
|
7,697
|
$
|
9,026
|
$
|
7,646
|
$
|
11,434
|
Rest of world
|
22,926
|
20,502
|
8,860
|
8,553
|
8,078
|
8,216
|
Total net revenue
|
$
|
44,248
|
$
|
39,472
|
$
|
16,557
|
$
|
17,579
|
$
|
15,724
|
$
|
19,650
|
Net Revenue by Segment
|
(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass.
|
(B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers.
|
(C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from sales of mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, player purchases of in-game virtual goods, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.
|
(D) The Napster segment primarily includes revenue from subscription music offerings from on-demand streaming services and conditional downloads. Napster revenues are included in our consolidated results from the January 18, 2019 acquisition date forward.
|
Net Revenue by Product
|
(E) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies.
|
(F) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings.
|
(G) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers.
|
(H) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites.
|
(I) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our integrated RealTimes platform.
|
(J) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from ringback tones and our messaging platform services, as well as from related professional services provided to mobile carriers.
|
(K) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions.
|
(L) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from retail and wholesale games-related revenue, sales of mobile games, and player purchases of in-game virtual goods.
|
(M) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites.
|
(N) Subscription services revenue within Napster includes music tracks by way of on-demand streaming and conditional downloads offered directly to end consumers and distribution partners.
|
RealNetworks, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin
(Unaudited)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
(in thousands)
|
Consumer Media
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
2,620
|
$
|
2,486
|
$
|
3,884
|
$
|
5,106
|
$
|
9,367
|
Cost of revenue
|
803
|
833
|
1,028
|
1,636
|
2,021
|
Gross profit
|
1,817
|
1,653
|
2,856
|
3,470
|
7,346
|
Gross margin
|
69
|
%
|
66
|
%
|
74
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
78
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
2,877
|
3,119
|
3,439
|
5,996
|
7,357
|
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
|
$
|
(1,060)
|
$
|
(1,466)
|
$
|
(583)
|
$
|
(2,526)
|
$
|
(11)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
56
|
54
|
51
|
110
|
97
|
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
|
$
|
(1,004)
|
$
|
(1,412)
|
$
|
(532)
|
$
|
(2,416)
|
$
|
86
|
Mobile Services
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
6,997
|
$
|
6,939
|
$
|
6,719
|
$
|
13,936
|
$
|
15,423
|
Cost of revenue
|
1,865
|
2,048
|
2,134
|
3,913
|
4,450
|
Gross profit
|
5,132
|
4,891
|
4,585
|
10,023
|
10,973
|
Gross margin
|
73
|
%
|
70
|
%
|
68
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
71
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
7,438
|
7,561
|
6,969
|
14,999
|
14,335
|
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
|
$
|
(2,306)
|
$
|
(2,670)
|
$
|
(2,384)
|
$
|
(4,976)
|
$
|
(3,362)
|
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
|
—
|
—
|
91
|
—
|
183
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
106
|
231
|
155
|
337
|
335
|
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
|
$
|
(2,200)
|
$
|
(2,439)
|
$
|
(2,138)
|
$
|
(4,639)
|
$
|
(2,844)
|
Games
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
6,048
|
$
|
5,710
|
$
|
5,121
|
$
|
11,758
|
$
|
10,584
|
Cost of revenue
|
1,655
|
1,670
|
1,456
|
3,325
|
3,273
|
Gross profit
|
4,393
|
4,040
|
3,665
|
8,433
|
7,311
|
Gross margin
|
73
|
%
|
71
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
5,288
|
5,037
|
5,095
|
10,325
|
10,012
|
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
|
$
|
(895)
|
$
|
(997)
|
$
|
(1,430)
|
$
|
(1,892)
|
$
|
(2,701)
|
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
|
—
|
23
|
20
|
23
|
20
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
84
|
83
|
146
|
167
|
311
|
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
|
$
|
(811)
|
$
|
(891)
|
$
|
(1,264)
|
$
|
(1,702)
|
$
|
(2,370)
|
Napster
|
Net revenue
|
$
|
28,583
|
$
|
24,337
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
52,920
|
$
|
—
|
Cost of revenue
|
23,026
|
20,396
|
—
|
43,422
|
—
|
Gross profit
|
5,557
|
3,941
|
9,498
|
—
|
Gross margin
|
19
|
%
|
16
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Operating expenses
|
6,638
|
5,532
|
—
|
12,170
|
—
|
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
|
$
|
(1,081)
|
$
|
(1,591)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(2,672)
|
$
|
—
|
Acquisitions related intangible asset amortization
|
1,129
|
943
|
—
|
2,072
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
69
|
115
|
—
|
184
|
—
|
Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure
|
$
|
117
|
$
|
(533)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(416)
|
$
|
—
|
Corporate
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
(67)
|
$
|
(77)
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
(144)
|
$
|
17
|
Gross profit
|
67
|
77
|
(7)
|
144
|
(17)
|
Gross margin
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Operating expenses
|
4,116
|
4,257
|
2,429
|
8,373
|
5,696
|
Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure
|
$
|
(4,049)
|
$
|
(4,180)