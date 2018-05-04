A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under Events at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the presentation.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks creates innovative applications and services that make it easy to connect with and enjoy digital media. RealNetworks invented the streaming media category and continues to connect consumers with their digital media both directly and through partners, aiming to support every network, device, media type and social network. Find RealNetworks' corporate information at www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks® and the company's respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of RealNetworks, Inc. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact

Laura Bainbridge

Addo Investor Relations

1-310-829-5400

IR@realnetworks.com

RNWK-F

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-to-present-at-the-2018-east-coast-ideas-conference-300642628.html

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.realnetworks.com

