SEATTLE, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, announced today that the Company will participate in the 2018 East Coast IDEAS Conference, which is produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC, and is taking place May 9-10 at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston. Cary Baker, RealNetworks' CFO, is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 10 at 1:50 p.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.
A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under Events at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the presentation.
About RealNetworks
RealNetworks creates innovative applications and services that make it easy to connect with and enjoy digital media. RealNetworks invented the streaming media category and continues to connect consumers with their digital media both directly and through partners, aiming to support every network, device, media type and social network. Find RealNetworks' corporate information at www.realnetworks.com.
RealNetworks® and the company's respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of RealNetworks, Inc. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.
Investor Contact
Laura Bainbridge
Addo Investor Relations
1-310-829-5400
IR@realnetworks.com
RNWK-F
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-to-present-at-the-2018-east-coast-ideas-conference-300642628.html
SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.
Share this article