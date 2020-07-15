RealNetworks to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5th

SEATTLE, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, announced today it will report financial results for its 2020 second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (United States) or 1-631-891-4304 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 10010362.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under Events & Presentations at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks

Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR® (safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, analytics, and powers StarSearch by Real and RealPlayer 20/20 (real.com). Kontxt™ (kontxt.com) is the foremost platform for categorizing A2P messages to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. For more information, visit: www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks is a registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact

Kimberly Orlando

Addo Investor Relations

1-310-829-5400

[email protected]

