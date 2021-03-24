RealNetworks unveils KONTXT for VOICE to identify and stop scam robocalls once and for all

KONTXT for VOICE features a unique voice fingerprinting solution that combines audio spectrum analysis with natural language processing. The results are instantaneous and position KONTXT to lead the charge in the battle against costly spam and fraud. Early versions of KONTXT for VOICE are deployed within two major telephone company (Telcos) partner networks today.

The current state of robocall spam

There has been a global increase in caller fraud with criminals preying on fear during the worldwide pandemic.

No country is immune. Telcos across the globe are fighting caller fraud.

Common fraud calls include: government imposters claiming to be from the IRS with money awaiting transfer; offers for medical marijuana and other prescription medication; and get-rich-quick scams.

A recent AARP survey found that 44% of people in the US have been contacted by one of the government impersonators. 79% of US adults targeted and/or victimized by an impostor / scam have reported that the scammer contacted them by phone.

The FCC estimates that the "wasted time and nuisance" caused by scam robocalls exceeds $3 billion each year, while fraudulent robocall schemes cost Americans about $10 billion annually.

As the global lockdown winds down, fraud is expected to continue as criminals have learned much about what works and what doesn't work by using a combination of robotic and live caller scripts.

RealNetworks KONTXT for VOICE Solution

"RealNetworks' KONTXT data scientists and engineers have developed new voice fingerprinting techniques to assess whether an incoming caller is a contact or a shady unknown scammer," said Michael Bordash, CTO of RealNetworks KONTXT. "The KONTXT for VOICE solution goes beyond simple phone number block lists & voice captcha which are easily circumvented by criminals. Our machine-learning microservices analyze the voice & the intent of the human or robo caller, and make a fast and accurate assessment to help protect global network customers."

Availability

KONTXT for VOICE not only protects telephone customers, but it also protects network capacity by reducing fraudulent calls and allowing for prioritization of legitimate calls. KONTXT for VOICE is available for deployment to CPaaS platforms via API and traditional Telcos and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) experiencing caller fraud. Customers interested in improving their network traffic and protecting their customers from scam robocalls can request a demo at: https://kontxt.com/kontxt-for-voice/ .

About RealNetworks

Building on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks® has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. KONTXT™ ( kontxt.com ) is an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for categorizing text messages, images and now voice, to help mobile carriers build customer loyalty and drive new revenue through text message classification and antispam. SAFR® ( safr.com ) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics; it powers MaskCheck™ ( freemaskcheck.com ), StarSearch™ by Real®, and RealPlayer® 20/20 ( real.com ). For more information, visit: realnetworks.com .

