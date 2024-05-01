RealNex Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Market Leading Commercial Real Estate Technology Platform Counts Agents from All Top 20 Brokerages Among Its Clients

STAFFORD, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, a commercial real estate technology company, today announced its 10th anniversary. RealNex launched on May 1, 2014, with the acquisition of three companies that formed its foundation. Today RealNex NavigatorPRO™ is the most complete end-to-end commercial real estate operating system, featuring CRM, Market Intelligence, Financial Analysis, Presentations, Marketing, Reporting, and Transaction Management. In addition, through its affiliate PIX-Virtual, RealNex has developed a burgeoning 3D Virtual Reality offering.

RealNex

RealNex was created by a team of industry veterans with the acquisitions of REA, Property Line, and REI Wise, and expanded further a few months later by acquiring Ten-Eight and BuzzTarget. These companies set the foundation for RealNex Navigator. Since RealNex was formed, the team has migrated REA fully to the cloud as RealNex CRM and greatly expanded the capabilities in the online version. They updated and modernized REI Wise to create MarketEdge. The best elements of Property Line and BuzzTarget were combined to create MarketPlace, and Ten-Eight has been enhanced as Transaction Manager. More recently, they added a nationwide data service, RX Data, providing land & building profiles, ownership & transaction histories, loan details and tenant rosters. The company is poised to further expand its capabilities with a range of new acquisitions anticipated to close in the coming months.

RealNex was formed by Pavonis Group, whose partners include Mark Kingston, Jeff Finn, Demetrios Louziotis, Glenn Petillo, and Dr. Jeffrey Fisher. Mr. Kingston, former CEO of Argus Software, serves as Executive Chairman; Mr. Finn, former President and CEO of NAI Global, serves as CEO; Mr. Louziotis, former Chief Strategy Officer at Argus, serves as President and COO; Mr. Petillo, former partner in Petillo & Walters, P.C. is General Counsel and Dr. Fisher, Professor Emeritus from Indiana University and President of The Homer Hoyt Institute, is a member of the Board and advises on Data Services.

The partners shared a vision that the commercial real estate industry had failed to adopt technology not for lack of desire but rather due to the fragmentation, high cost, and limited functionality of the plethora of siloed solutions that comprised the industry's technology landscape at the time. The group came together with a mission to change that by aggregating and integrating solutions to create an end-to-end platform that could provide a complete operating system for the industry.

The company's strategy has clearly met the demands and desires of the market. RealNex has been selected as the enterprise platform for clients such as KW Commercial and RE/MAX Commercial and a preferred provider for clients including eXp Commercial, Sperry, and CBRE Canada. The company also enjoys client relationships with offices, agents, and affiliates at other brands such as JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark, Colliers, Lee, Marcus & Millichap, NAI, Corfac, SVN, and CBC. Further, the company has expanded globally with regional market leaders, including New Zealand-based Barfoot & Thompson, and is poised for global deployments with its domestic enterprise clients.

"RealNex was born with the mission to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency, and liquidity while delivering overwhelming value. We strive to be the 'handset of the industry," commented RealNex Executive Chairman Mark Kingston. "Our objective is to work collaboratively with the industry to enable our clients to be as productive as possible by providing the complete toolset they require to find, win, and close more deals."

