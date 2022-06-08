RealNex Enhances Executive Management Team: Salvatore Conti Joins as Chief Financial Officer

Leading CRE Proptech company adds executive leadership depth to support accelerated growth

STAFFORD, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, the leading commercial real estate technology company, announced today that Salvatore Conti has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Conti adds a new level of experience and leadership to its executive ranks as it positions itself for the next level of growth.

Salvatore Conti, CFO RealNex

Demetrios Louziotis, RealNex President and COO, commented, "We are thrilled to have Sal join our team. We have worked together before, and I know his business acumen and leadership will be extremely valuable as we enter an accelerating growth phase and pursue strategic initiatives. The recent successes we have enjoyed enabled us to achieve significant milestones and have positioned us for multi-faceted global growth which now requires the type of experience and expertise Sal brings to the team."

Most recently Mr. Conti was a Managing Director and the Global Business Finance Officer for Credit, Securitized Products, Corporate Lending, M & A and The Asset Resolution Unit at Credit Suisse. In that capacity he managed a Global Product Control Finance team of 80+ professionals at all levels across 5 locations supporting $4B in annual business revenues. He rose to that senior level role after leaving JP Morgan as Vice President and Global Business Group Controller for Emerging Markets, Foreign Exchange and Commodities with responsibilities that included managing daily P & L, daily risk , balance sheet, capital, legal entity and product line reporting.

Mr. Conti will be responsible for financial management and accounting, budgeting and forecasting, working closely with the private investment community and supporting various strategic initiatives.

"RealNex has built a powerful platform for growth as shown by the major contracts it has recently secured with the likes of KW Commercial, eXp Commercial, CBRE and multiple regional market leaders. I am excited to help further that growth by implementing best-in-class financial management," said Mr. Conti. "RealNex has a great team and tremendous opportunities in front it. The chance to apply my knowledge, experience and relationships to help realize those opportunities was one I could not pass up."

About RealNex

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. The company strives to become the handset and marketplace for the industry with RealNex Navigator, the most comprehensive platform integrating digital solutions for the commercial real estate industry. For more, visit www.realnex.com

