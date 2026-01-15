RealNex Forms Strategic Alliance with CRE Marketing Hub to Advance AI-Powered Innovation in Commercial Real Estate

STAFFORD, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex, a leading commercial real estate technology solutions provider, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance with CRE Marketing Hub, a pioneering AI-driven marketing and productivity platform specifically built for the commercial real estate industry.

The partnership will enhance the RealNex Operating System with advanced AI capabilities, enabling clients to accelerate analysis, improve marketing output, enrich data, and streamline workflows across the entire commercial real estate lifecycle.

CRE Marketing Hub has emerged as a trusted AI resource for CRE professionals, delivering specialized ChatGPT Agents trained on the unique intricacies of commercial real estate. Its suite of tools includes Client Insights for persona modeling and targeting, Deal Coach for deal strategy guidance, Marketing Center for automated property marketing content, and a wide selection of CRE calculators, prompt libraries, translation tools, and offering memorandum automation.

Under the newly formed alliance, CRE Marketing Hub's advanced AI modules will be incorporated directly into the RealNex platform, further strengthening RealNex's position as the most comprehensive end-to-end operating system in the commercial real estate industry.

Leadership Perspectives

Mark Kingston, Chairman & CEO of CRE Marketing Hub, commented:

"We've built CRE Marketing Hub to deliver Real Intelligence—the fusion of powerful AI tools with real-world industry experience. Our strategic alliance with RealNex accelerates our shared mission to empower commercial real estate professionals with the most intelligent and effective tools in the market."

Jeff Finn, CEO of RealNex, added:

"RealNex has always focused on simplifying and optimizing the entire commercial real estate workflow. Integrating CRE Marketing Hub's AI-driven capabilities allows us to take a major leap forward in automation, data enrichment, marketing, and client engagement."

A More Powerful Experience for CRE Professionals

The alliance will enable RealNex users to:

Seamlessly leverage AI to automate marketing collateral and digital content

Ingest, analyze, and enrich data faster and more accurately

Enhance research, prospecting, and client targeting

Accelerate deal preparation, underwriting support, and business development

The partnership further strengthens RealNex's role in delivering a unified, intelligent, and efficient operating environment for the global commercial real estate community.

About RealNex

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology platform that integrates CRM, financial analysis, presentations, marketing, and transaction management into a single, unified operating system.

About CRE Marketing Hub

CRE Marketing Hub delivers AI-powered marketing, research, and business development tools designed specifically for commercial real estate.

Contact:

Sara Perez

(281) 369-5670

[email protected]

SOURCE RealNex