RealNex Marketplace Adds Spacelist to Listing Syndication: Expands Data Sharing Initiative

STAFFORD, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex is pleased to announce the expansion of its MarketPlace listing syndication capability. Spacelist, a leading commercial real estate listing platform, is the most recent syndication channel available. With this partnership, RealNex MarketPlace clients will be able to syndicate For Lease properties to Spacelist for exposure to their community.

RealNex

Spacelist offers a robust lead generation platform for all types of space for lease. Tenants can also be matched directly with brokers to help them find space. Spacelist's owners are also behind a very exciting new venture called SimpleLease, which streamlines the entire lease transaction process.

"RealNex is committed to driving commercial real estate transaction liquidity and marketing efficiencies" said RealNex CEO Jeffrey Finn. "By adding Spacelist to our marketing platform, our MarketPlace listings receive timely exposure to tenants and their agents actively seeking new locations. As we continue to add dynamic partners like Spacelist to our syndication channel, our clients receive more exposure than ever to the best prospects for their space availabilities."

With RealNex, brokers can manage their entire workflow. Driven from their robust commercial real estate centric CRM, users maintain all their property and client information to generate business and manage deals. They can readily leverage their data to create authoritative financial analyses and elegant marketing collateral as well promote offerings to a dynamic, growing marketplace.

"As the leading listing platform in Canada, we're excited to work with great partners like RealNex to help us accelerate our growth in the US. RealNex's suite of tools and services perfectly complements Spacelist's lead generation capabilities," noted Spacelist's CEO Steven Jaffe. "We are looking forward to building a long-term relationship with RealNex."

RealNex provides a complete set of solutions for commercial real estate professionals. The full RealNex platform also includes Immersive 3D Virtual Reality, VideoMaker and a powerful tenant rep tour book and leasing agent transaction management app.

About RealNex

RealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency, and liquidity. For more information, please visit https://realnex.com

About Spacelist

Founded in 2012, Spacelist's mission is to make commercial real estate more accessible and efficient. Spacelist offers a robust inventory of up-to-date commercial real estate listings in Canada and the US, making it easier than ever to find great space for your business.

For more information visit: https://www.spacelist.co/

