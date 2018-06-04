Realogy Achieves "Great Place to Work" Certification

Key Highlights/Findings:

Realogy employees completed 865 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.68 percent.

93 percent answered they take great pride in working for Realogy.

92 percent responded that Realogy provides a great atmosphere.

90 percent said the company offers great challenges.

Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president: "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work. The Institute gathered employee feedback to assess what it's like working at Realogy and acknowledged our commitment to providing meaningful work and a great environment. This designation is also a testament to all of our employees, whose dedication, talent and passion make Realogy a great place to work."

Kim Peters, executive vice president of Great Place to Work's Certification Program: "We applaud Realogy for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback. These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace—critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Realogy should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 98,200 independent sales agents in approximately 115 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists. Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

