Realogy Affiliated Agents And Teams Lead Real Trends & Tom Ferry 2019 "The Thousand" Rankings

MADISON, N.J., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate agents and teams affiliated with Realogy's franchise brands and company-owned brokerages comprise more than 20 percent of the REAL Trends & Tom Ferry 2019 "The Thousand" rankings, released today. With 211 overall placements in this annual list of the nation's top 1,000 agents and teams based on 2018 sales volume and transaction sides, Realogy brand-affiliated agents and teams continue to garner more recognition in The Thousand than agents and teams from any other real estate company.

"We are incredibly proud of our many affiliated agents and teams recognized in this year's REAL Trends Top 1000," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "In this industry, it's all about the people—their relationships, integrity and quality of service—paired with the unique advantages that only we can create: brands, tech and data, partnerships of scale, and the ability to serve more aspects of the real estate transaction than any competitor."

Notable Overall Rankings

Agents and teams affiliated with a Realogy brand account for:

Nearly 40 percent (94) of the Top 250 Agents by Sales Volume – the most of any company

More than 30 percent (80) of the Top 250 Agents by Transaction Sides – the most of any company

More than 20 percent (211) of the overall 1,000 agents and teams in the ranking – the most of any company

15 percent (37) of the Top 250 Teams by Sales Volume

7 percent (18) of the Top 250 Teams by Transaction Sides

Brand Highlights

Coldwell Banker ® led Realogy brands with 89 total rankings. It was the only brand affiliation with two agents ranked in the top 10 by volume (No. 3, Chris Cortazzo , Malibu, California and No. 6, Jade Mills , Beverly Hills, California )

led Realogy brands with 89 total rankings. It was the only brand affiliation with two agents ranked in the top 10 by volume (No. 3, , and No. 6, , ) Sotheby's International Realty ® was the No. 1 real estate brand represented in the individual sales volume category

was the No. 1 real estate brand represented in the individual sales volume category CENTURY 21 ® saw affiliated agent rankings increase 40 percent and 17 percent for individual volume and sides, respectively

saw affiliated agent rankings increase 40 percent and 17 percent for individual volume and sides, respectively ERA ® had 10 ranked affiliated agents in sides and 12 rankings overall

had 10 ranked affiliated agents in sides and 12 rankings overall Better Homes and Gardens ® Real Estate held steady in the number of individual and team sides, and had one affiliated agent in the top 20

Real Estate held steady in the number of individual and team sides, and had one affiliated agent in the top 20 The Corcoran Group had 20 agents ranked in the individual volume category, including six in the top 50 and 10 in the top 100, and more ranked agents by volume in the New York metropolitan markets than any other firm

"As amazing as it is that the top Thousand produced almost $90 billion in sales volume and 194,000 transaction sides, it is more amazing that agents and teams associated with Realogy brands accounted for more than 20% of the total volume," said Steve Murray, President, REAL Trends. "We congratulate each individual agent and team from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby's International Realty for an outstanding 2018."

The Thousand honors America's finest real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry. The full report is available here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

