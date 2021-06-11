Realogy Affiliated Agents and Teams Once Again Lead RealTrends + Tom Ferry 2021 "The Thousand" Real Estate Ranking

MADISON, N.J., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy, the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, boasts a leading presence on the RealTrends + Tom Ferry 2021 "The Thousand" real estate ranking, based on 2020 sales volume and transaction sides. Realogy affiliated agents and teams hold approximately 235 placements overall, more than any other company on the list.

"We're incredibly proud of the strong showing of our affiliated agents and teams on this year's RealTrends 'The Thousand' ranking," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "During an extraordinary year, the agents and teams affiliated with our leading brands continued to provide buyers and sellers with high quality service while finding new ways to successfully conduct business in a changing world. Their dedication and creativity drive our success, and together, we are delivering the future of real estate, today."

Agents and teams affiliated with Realogy's brands, which include Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA® and Sotheby's International Realty®, continue to have a strong showing throughout each category on the ranking focused both on transaction and volume results.

Highlights regarding agents and teams affiliated with a Realogy brand include:

32% of the Top 250 Agents by Sales Volume (81) and more Top 10 Agents by Sales Volume than any other company

and Sotheby's International Realty was recognized the most of all other real estate companies with 50 agents; other Realogy brands on the list include Coldwell Banker (16), Corcoran (10) and CENTURY 21 (5)

30% of the Top 250 Agents by Transaction Sides (75)

CENTURY 21 was recognized with 32 agents, followed by Coldwell Banker (28), ERA (10), Sotheby's International Realty (3) and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2)

13% of the Top 252 Teams by Sales Volume (35)

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, holds the No. 1 rank for Large Team by Sales Volume, with over $1 billion in sales volume

11% of the Top 252 Teams by Transaction Sides (28)

Amanda & Kyla Team, ERA-All In One Realty hold the No. 1 rank for Small Teams by Transactions Sides once again

"This was the most competitive year in the history of RealTrends' agent rankings program," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media and publisher of RealTrends and HousingWire. "Agents and Teams affiliated with Realogy-branded brokerage firms excelled in a big way, claiming nearly 24% of The Thousand this year with approximately 235 agents and teams ranked. With impressive growth over the prior year, it's clear that Realogy continues to attract and nurture some of the most talented real estate sales professionals in the country."

According to RealTrends, RealTrends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand," is an annual, national awards ranking sponsored by RealTrends —the Trusted Source— and Tom Ferry International coaching, advertised in The Wall Street Journal. Designees are recognized as the top .07% of more than 1.4 million licensed Realtors® nationwide. The full report is available here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and more than 135,000 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

