Realogy-Affiliated Agents Command The Asian Real Estate Association Of America's A-List 2021

MADISON, N.J., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, residential real estate leader Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) boasts more affiliated agents than any other real estate company on the latest Asian Real Estate Association of America's (AREAA) A-list, an annual list of the top producing agents and teams among its more than 17,000 members. Year over year, Realogy has maintained a distinguished standing on the list, and in this latest ranking, the company's affiliated agents earned placement among the top five spots in all four categories.

"We are incredibly proud of our brand-affiliated agents recognized on this year's AREAA A-list, and congratulate them for their tremendous achievements," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Realogy Franchise Group. "As longstanding partners of AREAA, we are committed to carrying out the organization's mission by advocating for the diverse real estate professionals who help promote representation and sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities."

Agents and teams affiliated with Realogy brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker® and Sotheby's International Realty®, are once again recognized for their high performance in four categories focused on transaction and volume results. Realogy affiliated agents and teams featured in each category's Top 5 include:

Derek Kamm , No. 5 Individual by Sides: Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii

Individual by Sides: Coldwell Banker Realty in Tracy Allen , No. 3 Individual by Volumes: Coldwell Banker Realty in Honolulu, Hawaii

Individual by Volumes: Coldwell Banker Realty in Johnny Rojas , No. 4 Team by Volumes: CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Central New Jersey

Team by Volumes: CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Johnny Rojas , No. 3 Team by Sides: CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Central New Jersey

Additionally, AREAA A-listers will receive an award and special recognition at its annual National Convention, which will be held in San Francisco on October 7-9, 2021. The full A-list can be viewed here.

As the largest full service residential real estate services company in the U.S., Realogy is a champion of inclusion and social change, and has taken steps to attract and develop diverse real estate professionals while working to inspire and pave the way for equal opportunity and fairness in housing everywhere. Realogy has been a dedicated supporter of AREAA and a founding partner in the organization's international expansion and luxury real estate conferences. Read more about Realogy's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the 2020 CSR Report.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 135,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated Great Place to Work three years in a row and is one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

https://www.realogy.com/

