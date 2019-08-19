Realogy Affiliated Agents Lead NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent Rankings For Second Consecutive Year

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Realogy affiliated agents lead the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) Top LGBT+ Agent List, including more than half (53 percent) of agents ranked by Sales Volume and nearly half (49 percent) of agents ranked by Individual Sides. Overall, 35 percent of all agents and teams recognized in the new rankings are affiliated with a Realogy brand, building on the company's strong showing in last year's inaugural list.

"We remain committed to supporting and developing our base of diverse real estate professionals and are elated that they continue to have such a strong showing on NAGLREP's list of top LGBT+ producers," said John Peyton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Realogy Franchise Group. "Our longstanding, collaborative partnership with NAGLREP and the fact that so many successful LGBT+ agents affiliate with Realogy brands are more proof that the LGBT+ community and its allies have a home at Realogy."

Additional Realogy Highlights:

Blair Myers of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in Warner Robins, Georgia , ranks No. 1 overall in individual transaction sides for the second consecutive year.

of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in , ranks No. 1 overall in individual transaction sides for the second consecutive year. Realogy brands represent six of the top 10 and 14 of the top 20 agents ranked by Individual Volume.

Realogy brands represent six of the top 10 and nine of the top 20 agents ranked by Individual Sides.

Sotheby's International Realty ® leads all brands in number of agents (9) ranked by Individual Sales Volume and represents five of the top 10 agents ranked by Individual Volume.

leads all brands in number of agents (9) ranked by Individual Sales Volume and represents five of the top 10 agents ranked by Individual Volume. Coldwell Banker ® leads all Realogy brands with 20 affiliated agents and teams in the rankings. Other Realogy brands represented include Sotheby's International Realty® (13), CENTURY 21® (4), Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate (3), Corcoran® (1) and Climb Real Estate® (1).

The Top LGBT+ Agent List, created with REAL Trends and presented by Sotheby's International Realty, is the real estate industry's only recognition of top-producing LGBT+ and allied agents and teams. This year's list includes 118 individuals and teams, nearly double last year's honoree total, which NAGLREP Founder Jeff Berger says highlights "the positive momentum the LGBT+ community has seen this year in the real estate industry."

All sales professionals and teams ranked in the NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent List also appear in the 2019 REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America's Best Real Estate Professionals ratings. REAL Trends qualifies all NAGLREP members meeting individual agent production minimums of 50 sides or $20 million in sales volume in 2018. Teams, whose lead is a NAGLREP member, are recognized with at least 75 sides or $30 million in sales volume the prior year.

Realogy is a founding member of NAGLREP and the only residential real estate partner of NAGLREP at Gold Level. The company is also a proud partner with other like-minded professional real estate organizations, including AREAA, NAHREP and NAREB, which seek to improve home ownership opportunities across diverse communities.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

