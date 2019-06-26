Realogy Affiliated Agents Lead NAHREP Top 250

MADISON, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy is well represented in the recently released National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) 2019 Top 250 Latino Agents report. The ranking of the top Hispanic individuals and teams by home sale transaction sides features 77 independent sales agents—nearly one-third of the list—affiliated with Realogy's brands, including CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® and Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. Overall, 211 agents affiliated with Realogy's brands garnered 334 honors across multiple award categories, such as top millennial agents, top agents by volume, and top agents by major market regions.

"We celebrate the accomplishments of our many brand-affiliated agents around the country who are recognized in this year's NAHREP Top 250 and honor their commitment to the Hispanic market," said John Peyton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Realogy Franchise Group. "Realogy's leading position in the market is a direct result of our expansive, diverse broker and agent base, as demonstrated again by having the most agents included on the list."

Realogy Highlights

77 out of the Top 250 agents by transaction sides, including CENTURY 21 (34), Coldwell Banker (24), ERA (14), Sotheby's International Realty (3), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2)

(24), ERA (14), Sotheby's International Realty (3), and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (2) 334 total distinctions honoring 211 agents, including CENTURY 21 (138), Coldwell Banker (125), ERA (44), Sotheby's International Realty (18), Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (7) and Corcoran (2)

(125), ERA (44), Sotheby's International Realty (18), Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (7) and (2) 35 out of the Top 100 agents by sale volume, including CENTURY 21 Real Estate (7), Coldwell Banker Real Estate (16), ERA Franchise Systems (4), Sotheby's International Realty (6) and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (1), and Corcoran (1)

(1) Century 21 (34) and Coldwell Banker (24) were two of the top three franchise brands

(24) were two of the top three franchise brands Strong performance across all regions: 55 of the Top 100 Northeast; 53 of the Top 100 South; 34 of the Top 100 West; 21 of the Top 100 Midwest; and 31 of the Top 100 Texas

The No. 1 millennial agent by transaction sides and No. 1 agent by sides in Texas : Eder Gallardo , ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate El Paso East, El Paso, Texas ; 12 of the Top 50 millennial agents

: , ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate El Paso East, ; 12 of the Top 50 millennial agents Coldwell Banker agents claimed the top two spots by transaction sides in the Northeast region: No. 1 David Quinones , Coldwell Banker Garden State , Fair Lawn, New Jersey , and No. 2 Ricardo Rodriguez , Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Boston, Massachusetts . Rodriguez was the No. 1 agent by sales volume in the 2018 Top 250.

According to NAHREP, agents on this year's Top 250 list hail from 35 states and Puerto Rico and represent a combined total of more than 25,000 closed transaction sides and $6.67 billion in combined sales volume during 2018. Nominations for the Top 250 came from every major market in the United States, with El Paso, San Antonio, and Chicago the most represented cities. Honorees will receive special recognition at the 2019 NAHREP National Convention in San Diego, California on September 26-29, 2019.

