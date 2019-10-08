Realogy and Home Partners of America Launch RealSure, Featuring Two New Innovative Real Estate Programs For Home Sellers

RealSure has been designed to solve the two questions consumers most often have when selling their home – what is the best price I can achieve in the market, and should I wait to look for my next home until my current residence sells? RealSure solves for the uncertainty with these two new programs:

RealSure Sell offers sellers with qualifying properties a compelling cash offer immediately upon listing. The cash offer is valid for 45 days, and during this 'peace of mind' period, the seller has assurance their home will sell by having a cash offer in hand while the home is marketed by a trusted real estate advisor in pursuit of an even better price, giving the seller unmatched control and flexibility.

RealSure Mortgage allows a seller, who is enrolled in RealSure Sell, to confidently make an offer on their next home before their current one is sold by leveraging their RealSure Sell cash offer. The ability to secure a mortgage on a new home eliminates the stress many Americans face when having to sell a home while simultaneously trying to buy another. A majority of consumers are selling a house while also looking to buy one at the same time, and a 2018 NAR survey reported that 39% of buyers cited the need to use proceeds from the sale of a primary residence to fund their new home purchase. More than that, according to a recent study from MarketWatch, more than 40% of home sellers were required to sell their home before closing on a new one.

"Today is an exciting day for home sellers as Realogy and Home Partners of America launch RealSure, which offers two new programs for consumers to sell and buy their home with the guidance of one of our great affiliated real estate agents," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "It is also an exciting day for Realogy affiliated agents and franchisees as we continue to arm them with unique programs to better serve their clients."

"We're delighted to partner with Realogy and their affiliated real estate agents, helping more people sell their homes with more choice and control, all while being able to close with greater confidence and less risk," said Bill Young, chief executive officer of Home Partners of America. "Today's residential market is being transformed by technology, so sellers and their agents need new tools in order to move forward with both certainty and flexibility."

RealSure is now available in Dallas and Denver for home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating real estate agent affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, ERA or Sotheby's International Realty. Over the next month, RealSure will roll out to brokerages affiliated with these brands in eight additional U.S. markets, including Chicago; Houston and Austin, Texas; Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota and Fort Myers, Florida; and Sacramento, California, while Realogy and Home Partners of America learn from the program in these markets and quickly scale to others.

For more information on RealSure, please visit www.RealSure.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Home Partners of America

Chicago-based Home Partners of America (HPA) is a residential real estate investment and management company that has invested more than $4B in single-family homes across the country. HPA's mission is to help more people get into great homes, in the neighborhoods they love while preserving the opportunity to build a more secure financial future. HPA has become a dynamic factor in today's single-family housing market providing home seekers, sellers and their agents with a range of integrated financial options that limit their risk and help them move forward.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than those of historical fact, contained in this report are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding Realogy's expectations regarding the impact and expansion of the RealSure programs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those discussed in Realogy's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, Realogy expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect any changes in expectations or any change in events. For additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and risks to Realogy's business in general, please refer to Realogy Holdings Corp.'s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

