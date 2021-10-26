Realogy and Home Partners of America Tap High Growth Business Innovator Katie Finnegan as First CEO of RealSure Joint Venture

In her new role, Finnegan will be responsible for developing and marketing RealSure's consumer solutions that will offer a fresh, unique way to give home sellers and buyers confidence that they are making the best possible decision when making one of the most important transactions of their and their family's lives. Central to Finnegan's work will be the objective of simplifying the consumer experience without removing the personal relationship with an agent.

Named one of Fast Company's Most Creative People, Finnegan's track record across six startup companies she has co-founded and launched over the span of a decade has demonstrated a passion for building, scaling and disrupting the consumer experience. She was most recently chief consumer and e-commerce officer of Rite Aid and was previously the founder and principal of Store No 8, Walmart's business incubation arm dedicated to transforming the future of commerce. Finnegan joined Walmart as a 'key employee' in Walmart's $3.3 billion acquisition of Jet.com, where she was the Head of Corporate Development, Strategy, and Investor Relations. Finnegan joined Jet in 2014 with the acquisition of Hukkster, the retail tech start-up she co-founded in 2012.

Currently live in 24 major U.S. cities, RealSure is available to more than 30,000 real estate agents across Realogy's Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® brands and the clients they serve. Combined with the guidance of a real estate agent, RealSure offers a differentiated real estate transaction solution that helps consumers sell and buy their home with confidence. For more information on RealSure and its availability, please visit www.RealSure.com .

"Realogy continues to invest in RealSure as a strategic growth priority and competitive advantage, helping us win more listings and drive incremental business for affiliated agents and franchise owners," said Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president of Realogy. "We believe Katie's dynamic leadership, deep understanding of today's consumer, and impressive track record of developing and scaling transformative businesses will help accelerate growth for RealSure as we work together with expert agents to bring a differentiated home selling and buying experience to more consumers."

"Home Partners of America's fundamental mission is to make home ownership accessible for more people. The consumer solutions that RealSure provides are an excellent way to build on that goal," said Bill Young, chief executive officer of Home Partners of America. "With Katie's leadership and laser focus on consumer needs, we are excited for what the future of home selling and buying will become."

"Adding to the value RealSure has already established over the past two years for agents and consumers, I believe that RealSure has all the pieces in place to have an even greater positive impact on the consumer experience and residential real estate transaction," said Finnegan. "Bringing forth the joy in buying and selling homes while reducing stress and friction for consumers will not only place RealSure at the forefront of Realogy's affiliated agents' work, it will also add unmatched value to the current generation of buyers and sellers, giving them a fair shot at competing in today's high-demand, low supply market."

About RealSure

RealSure is a joint venture between Realogy and Home Partners of America, offering a differentiated cash offer product that helps consumers sell and buy their home with confidence. Combined with the guidance of a real estate agent affiliated with one of Realogy's well-known brands, which include Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, Century 21®, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®, RealSure currently offers innovative real estate transaction solutions for consumers in 24 U.S. cities.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 194,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,700 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

About Home Partners of America

Chicago-based Home Partners of America, a wholly owned portfolio company of Blackstone, purchases, owns and operates high-quality single-family rental homes, and is dedicated to making living in a single-family home accessible for more people. Through its innovative Lease Purchase Program, Home Partners provides access to high-quality single-family housing all across the country, and Home Partners is proud to have helped thousands of households transition from being renters to homeowners through its program. Home Partners is a dynamic leader in today's single-family housing market helping home seekers, sellers, and agents meet their various housing needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Realogy Holdings Corp. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Realogy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and its other filings made from time to time. Realogy undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

