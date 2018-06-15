Realogy Announces New Chief Executive Officer of Cartus Corporation

CLICK TO TWEET:

Helmkamp has served as CEO of two privately held companies. In these roles she accelerated product innovation, shifted toward more digital and social marketing, built strong leadership teams, and led with technology and data. Most recently, she has been CEO of Lenox Corporation, a market leader in quality tabletop and giftware. From 2010 to 2014, she was CEO of SVP Worldwide, the global leader in sewing machines.



From 2007 to 2010, she led teams at Whirlpool Corporation, including as Senior Vice President, North America Product.



From 2005 to 2007, Helmkamp held leadership roles at ServiceMaster. She served as President of Terminix with 10,000 associates, 2 million customers and $1B in revenues from both company-owned and franchised locations,



She is a member of the Board of Directors for publicly traded IDEX Corporation.

" Katrina Helmkamp is an experienced CEO who has built her career leading companies through transformations. She has led global teams, knows how to build and launch new products, and understands the evolving technology and data landscape. Katrina has a strong business background with substantial expertise developing strategies, driving growth, and recruiting and developing great talent. She will be responsible for improving Cartus' top- and bottom-line performance, while leading Cartus' technology and process transformation. I am incredibly excited for our Cartus clients and customers for what Katrina will bring to their experiences. Katrina will also work closely with Realogy's other business leaders to help drive our aggressive change agenda across the company."

– Ryan Schneider , Realogy CEO and President



– Katrina L. Helmkamp , Cartus CEO

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 98,200 independent sales agents in approximately 115 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Cartus

For more than 60 years, Cartus has provided trusted guidance to organizations of all types and sizes that require global relocation solutions. Providing the full spectrum of relocation services, including language and intercultural training, Cartus serves more than half of the Fortune 50 and has moved employees into and out of 185 countries. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit www.cartus.com; read our blog; or click www.realogy.com for more information.

