Realogy Appoints Artificial Intelligence and Data Veteran Bryson Koehler to Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Bryson Koehler to the Realogy Board. Bryson's extensive experience in leveraging big data, cloud computing, and analytics to drive business performance will be a great addition to our Board." – Michael J. Williams , Chairman of the Board, Realogy Holdings Corp.

"With Realogy's considerable scale, we have an extraordinary opportunity to use technology and data to help our agents do more and grow their businesses. The addition of Bryson to the Board deepens our breadth of knowledge in cutting-edge technologies, including AI and data analytics, and reinforces our commitment to innovation in all aspects of Realogy's business. I am incredibly excited to work with him." – Ryan Schneider , Realogy CEO and President

KOEHLER EXPERIENCE:

Bryson Koehler has served as Chief Technology Officer at Equifax since June 2018 , where he is responsible for leading Equifax's global information technology strategy and development.

From November 2016 to June 2018 , Koehler was Chief Technology Officer for the IBM Watson and Cloud Platform, the division that encompasses the cognitive and AI computing capabilities of Watson machine learning. From July 2012 to November 2016 , Koehler was Chief Technology and Information Officer at The Weather Channel Companies (TWCC) before it was acquired in 2016 by IBM. Before joining TWCC, Koehler served as Senior Vice President of Global Revenue and Guest Technology at the Intercontinental Hotels Group from January 2002 to December 2011 .

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 193,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 106,400 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

