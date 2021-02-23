Realogy Celebrates A Decade As One Of The World's Most Ethical Companies

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy (NYSE: RLGY), leading provider of residential real estate services in the U.S., was recognized for the tenth consecutive year as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Realogy is one of only four honorees in the real estate industry and amongst fewer than one-quarter of the 2021 honorees who have received the designation for ten or more years.

"Celebrating 10 years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is an incredible distinction and a milestone achievement for Realogy's employees who demonstrate our commitment to ethics every day," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy chief executive officer and president. "This designation is especially meaningful following such an extraordinary year, and I am so proud of how our employees continued to uphold our values as they supported our affiliated agents, franchise owners, consumers, and each other in helping keep America moving with integrity above all else."

Shacara Delgado, Realogy's chief ethics and compliance officer, added: "Even as we navigated change and disruption in an unprecedented year, Realogy employees stayed true to our values and operated with the same unwavering commitment to ethics and integrity that we've demonstrated for ten consecutive years. This year's acknowledgement honors the lasting and consistent commitment we've made over the years to ensure integrity is part of who we are at Realogy."

In addition to its robust Ethics and Compliance program, Realogy's focus on ethics and integrity is demonstrated through its many community, diversity, and environmental sustainability initiatives and accolades, including:

Certification as a Great Place to Work ® for the last three consecutive years

for the last three consecutive years Named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity, along with Realogy brands Century 21 ® and Coldwell Banker ®

and Strong support of and collaborative partnerships with real estate associations that promote diversity and inclusion, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), and The LGBTQ+ Alliance, of which Realogy was a founding sponsor

Repeated honors for gender diversity on the Realogy Board of Directors from Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) and the Women's Forum of New York

More information about Realogy's commitment to ethics and integrity and the company's dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2020 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

"Ten years of operating with integrity is no small feat, especially while addressing the tough challenges of 2020. Realogy reached this milestone in a year when earning trust was more important than ever and remained steadfast in its ongoing commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "They continue to demonstrate their commitment to the highest values and positively impact the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Realogy for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation for a remarkable tenth year in a row."

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.



This year, the process was streamlined and question set was expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.



Honorees

In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead-generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.



About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

