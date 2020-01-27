Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider to Speak at Inman Connect New York on Thursday, January 30

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced that CEO and President Ryan Schneider will be speaking at Inman Connect in New York on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

The 20-minute session "Here's How to Win in the New Decade" will feature Schneider, RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos and Exit Realty Corp. International CEO Tami Bonnell, who will discuss their respective companies and opportunities and challenges in the housing market. Clelia Peters, president, Warburg Realty, will moderate the segment.

The session will be available via live webcast at 9:30 a.m. EST on the Realogy investor center (ir.realogy.com), and a replay will be made available after the conference has concluded.

Inman Connect is a real estate business and technology conference where thousands of CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, marketing experts, top-producing agents and brokers, MLS and association leaders, and financial services executives converge to explore the present and future of the industry. The conference is being held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square from Jan. 28-31.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus® and Title Resource Group. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,000 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 110,400 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

