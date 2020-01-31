Realogy congratulates fifth graduating class of Ascend: an industry first executive leadership program for brokerage successors

A one-of-a-kind program in the industry, Realogy offers Ascend to its brand-affiliated real estate broker owners who seek a smooth and profitable business succession transition as well as rising senior leaders of large multi-office franchisees and company owned stores. The program leverages Realogy's deep industry knowledge and engages senior leadership, real estate industry experts as well as more than 100 brand franchisees who have participated in panels and webinars over the past five years.

"Here at Realogy, we recognize the hard work that our broker/owners have put into building their companies," said John Peyton, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. "We want to help them see their legacies preserved with potential successors, and through Ascend, we have successfully been helping our broker/owners prepare their aspirants to be world-class leaders."

Ascend features intensive learning experiences that prepare participants to become successful brokerage leaders by challenging them to significant growth in three core areas identified in the program's mission statement: Leading Self. Leading Others. Leading Organizations. ® The challenging curriculum combines onsite classroom sessions at Realogy's headquarters along with online learning modules and individual case study presentations.

While the graduation marks the end of the program for these graduates, the learning continues as they join previous graduates in the Ascend Alumni Network, which now boasts over 170 members representing all of Realogy's franchise brands, across three countries and in 125 different cities. The Alumni Network continues to meet for structured events, knowledge sharing and networking.

"The skills that these graduates have shown in their businesses already is incredible. Out of this year's 35 graduates, three have already received promotions and seven are owners," said Mike Good, Realogy's executive champion for Ascend. "We congratulate all of our graduates who have shown exemplary progress over the past year."

Feedback from 2020 Ascend Graduates:

"I encourage others to take advantage of the Ascend program without a doubt! I feel like I just received a masters in real estate as well as lifelong friends."

– Brian Fournier, Peace Sotheby's International Realty, Pawleys Island, SC

"Ascend has allowed for me to have a whole new perspective on understanding how people think and react in our business. The experience has been absolutely priceless!"

– Angela Prescott, Century 21 Sunbelt, Cape Coral, FL

"Businesses that are serious about growth can't afford NOT to enroll in the Ascend program!"

– Laura O'Connor, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Madison, NJ

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus® and Title Resource Group. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,000 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 110,400 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

