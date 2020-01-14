Realogy Continues to Lead Industry in 2020 Swanepoel Power 200

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) remains home to more of the most powerful people in residential real estate than any other company in the industry, according to the 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), released today by the management consultants at T3 Sixty. In the seventh edition of the industry's premier ranking of 200 powerful and influential leaders, Realogy accounts for 29 executives, affiliated agents and brokers, and the company also continues to claim more of the Most Powerful Women Executives than any other company, making up nearly 20% of the category. Realogy has consistently led the SP200, with many of its executives, affiliated agents and brokers named to the list each year.

"Congratulations to all of the talented industry leaders and influencers named to this year's Swanepoel Power 200, many of whom I'm privileged to call colleagues and affiliated partners," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president, who appears in the top five of the SP200 for the third consecutive year. "Realogy's consistently strong showing in the SP200 not only demonstrates our ability to attract great talent but also recognizes our incredible momentum in delivering industry-leading products and services to better support our affiliated agents and franchisees and drive additional growth."

The Realogy-affiliated individuals ranked on the Swanepoel Power 200 and related recognition lists, in order of appearance, include:

2020 Swanepoel Power 200

Ryan Schneider , president & CEO, Realogy

, president & CEO, Realogy John Peyton , president & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

, president & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group Ryan Gorman , president & CEO, Coldwell Banker

, president & CEO, Sherry Chris , president & CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

, president & CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands Philip White , president & CEO, Sotheby's International Realty

, president & CEO, Sotheby's International Realty Pamela Liebman , president & CEO, The Corcoran Group

, president & CEO, The Corcoran Group Michael Miedler , president & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate

, president & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate Scott Webber , CEO, LIV Sotheby's International Realty

, CEO, International Realty Martin Charlwood , vice chairman & CEO, Century 21 Canada

, vice chairman & CEO, Century 21 Canada Sue Yannaccone , regional EVP, Eastern Seaboard and Midwest Regions, NRT

, regional EVP, Eastern Seaboard and Midwest Regions, NRT Kate Rossi , EVP Eastern Region, NRT

, EVP Eastern Region, NRT Greg Macres , EVP Western Region, NRT

, EVP Western Region, NRT Budge Huskey, president & CEO, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Paul Breunich , president & Owner, William Pitt /Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

, president & Owner, /Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Marilyn Eiland and Mark Woodroof , managing partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

and , managing partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Simon Chen , president & CEO, ERA Real Estate

, president & CEO, ERA Real Estate Steve Games , managing partner and CEO, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

, managing partner and CEO, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty Deems Dickinson, president, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Bill Kessler , founder & CEO, Century 21 Affiliated

, founder & CEO, Century 21 Affiliated Mike Prodehl , president & CEO, Coldwell Banker Honig Bell /Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group

, president & CEO, /Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group Jamie Duran , president, Orange County, Desert Region and San Diego Properties, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

, president, Orange County, Desert Region and San Diego Properties, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Todd Hetherington , CEO, Century 21 New Millennium

, CEO, Century 21 New Millennium Eric Chesin , senior vice president, Strategy, Realogy

, senior vice president, Strategy, Realogy Deirdre O'Connell , CEO, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

, CEO, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty Mark Lowham , CEO, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

, CEO, TTR Sotheby's International Realty Matt Rand , Joseph Rand and Dan Rand , principals, Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty

The Top 40 Women Executives (subset of SP200)

Watchlist

Charles Hunt , EVP & COO, HUNT Real Estate ERA

The Swanepoel Power 200 is part of the Real Estate Almanac, an annual analysis by T3 Sixty that includes key elements and data points of the residential real estate brokerage industry. The Swanepoel Power 200 is based on multiple qualitative and quantitative criteria, including: office/position held; decision-making power; financial resources controlled; organization's industry significance and geographical reach; tenure; and other factors. T3 Sixty analyzes more than 3,000 industry CEOs, executives and leaders to build each year's list.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus® and Title Resource Group. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,000 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 110,400 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

