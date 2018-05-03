Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018

MADISON, N.J., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, announced that on May 1, 2018, its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on May 30, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2018.

Prior to the market open today, the Company will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.