Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year

"We are excited to be recognized by the CEO Roundtable on Cancer for the extensive wellness programs that we offer to employees," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "Creating an environment that promotes the health and well-being of our employees is a priority that we are committed to as a company."

As part of its dedication to employee wellness, Realogy:

Coordinates incentive campaigns to engage and promote employee wellness: Realogy engaged employees through its internal social media channel, resulting in more than 3,000 views on hundreds of posts. The company also provided physical, mental and financial health information through six wellness webinars, 10 videos, monthly newsletters and subscription-based email messaging. These efforts were aimed at helping employees improve their nutrition, physical activity, weight management, tobacco cessation, mind-body wellness and general health awareness.

Continues to offer free preventive care, including vaccinations and annual physicals, to employees enrolled in the Company's benefits plans, as well as access to the Quit for Life tobacco cessation program and a weight loss management program.

Provides covered employees and their dependents free preventive screening services for breast, colorectal and cervical cancer.

Ensures that health benefits plans provide coverage for individuals who elect to participate in cancer clinical trials, and access to cancer treatment at Commission on Cancer-accredited programs and/or National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers.

Sustains a workplace culture that recognizes the needs of employees who are cancer survivors or caregivers of cancer survivors.

More than 200 private, nonprofit and government employers in a wide range of industries have earned Gold Standard accreditation, including the National Cancer Institute (NCI). To earn accreditation, employers must take concrete actions to reduce the risk and burden of cancer: prohibit tobacco use and support tobacco cessation efforts; promote physical activity, healthy nutrition and weight management; provide health insurance options that include detecting cancer at its earliest stages, access to quality care and participation in cancer clinical trials; promote employee awareness of these initiatives; and support the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.

