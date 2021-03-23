Realogy Expands Real Estate Cash Offer Program RealSure(SM) to Columbus, Ohio

MADISON, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, and Home Partners of America, a residential real estate investment and management company, today announced the continued expansion of real estate cash offer program RealSure to Columbus, Ohio metropolitan area home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating Realogy brand-affiliated real estate agent. Part of a broader 2021 expansion strategy, Columbus will be one of 20 total U.S. markets offering RealSure by midyear.

RealSure is designed to address the two questions consumers most often have when selling their home in today's competitive market: What is the best price I can sell for? Should I wait to look for my next home until my current home sells to strengthen my position to buy? Combined with the expert guidance of a Realogy affiliated real estate agent from one of its well-known brands, RealSure offers solutions with its two defining features:

RealSure Sell, bringing RealSure home sellers the certainty of a 45-day cash offer while they work with a trusted real estate agent to market their home for an even better offer to maximize the value of their current home; and

RealSure Buy, where the choice is up to the RealSure home sellers. Whether they accept the RealSure Cash Offer or a third-party offer, RealSure Buy's features position RealSure sellers to enhance their ability to purchase and move into a new home they love with ease including:

Assured Close : Extend RealSure's 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days, giving RealSure sellers the flexibility they need to close on a third party offer while having peace of mind if that deal falls through, they still have RealSure's cash offer available to keep them on track to sell their home and purchase a new one; and

Flex Stay: RealSure sellers can stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale to RealSure while they prepare to move into their next home.

"In a hot real estate market like Columbus where homes are changing hands at a much higher and faster rate, RealSure will bring home sellers peace of mind and instant tools to sell their current home and be more competitive buyers to secure that next home they love," said Kristin Aerts, vice president of consumer programs for Realogy. "The demand for real estate agents across the U.S. to serve their clients with cash offers continues to drive the expansion of RealSure, and we look forward to bringing more peace of mind to home sellers and buyers as we enter nine more new markets by midyear."

"Now more than ever, people are looking for flexibility and control when going through the home selling and buying process, and we are excited to introduce RealSure to the Columbus area as a solution that does just that," said Tracey Jeter, vice president of sales and business development for Home Partners of America. "RealSure provides not only the certainty that comes with a cash offer but also the opportunity to work with a trusted real estate agent to weigh all of their options based on what works best for them."

RealSure is currently available in the cities of and metropolitan areas surrounding Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and Houston as well as Columbus, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ft. Myers, Sarasota, Tampa, and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Sacramento, California. For more information on RealSure, please visit www.RealSure.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Home Partners of America

Chicago-based Home Partners of America, Inc. is a private owner and operator of high-quality single-family retail homes dedicated to making living in a single-family home accessible for more people. Through their innovative Lease Purchase Program, Home Partners has provided access to single family housing for more than 19,000 households all across the country. Home Partners is a dynamic leader in today's single-family housing market providing home seekers, sellers, and their agents with a range of integrated financial options that limit their risk and help them move forward.

