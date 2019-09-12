Realogy Issues New Corporate Social Responsibility Report

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, has released the latest edition of the Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, highlighting the company's positive impact on communities, employees, the marketplace and the environment. The report emphasizes Realogy's intense focus on ethics and integrity as a driver of success, leadership and corporate citizenship.

Read the latest Realogy CSR Report

"Every day at Realogy, we make lives better by helping people with one of their most important decisions: finding a home," said Ryan M. Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "They trust us—along with our affiliated agents and franchisees—to guide them through a complex process that will shape their lives for years to come because we consistently demonstrate that integrity, excellence and community are at the heart of all we do."

Notable Highlights:

For the eighth consecutive year, Realogy was recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute.

Realogy achieved certification as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® for the second straight year.

Realogy continued to promote diversity and inclusion through its multiple Employee Resource Groups, which foster a welcoming culture throughout the company, and expanded collaborative partnerships with diverse industry groups including NAHREP, AREAA, NAREB and NAGLREP.

Realogy employees and affiliated agents supported philanthropic and humanitarian projects around the world, including more than 7,000 hours volunteered in 2018.

In partnership with the Realogy Charitable Foundation, Realogy employees and affiliates donated nearly $10 million to philanthropic causes last year, raising the total to over $100 million since 2006.

to philanthropic causes last year, raising the total to over since 2006. Conservation efforts large and small at Realogy's LEED Gold (interior) and LEED Silver (exterior) headquarters, including green roofs and electric vehicle charging stations, saved enough water to meet the annual needs of 18,000 people and enough gas to drive more than 20,000 miles.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

