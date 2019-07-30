Realogy Launches Agent X: Voice Powered Productivity Tool for Agents

Operating as a Skill on the Alexa platform, Agent X gives instant, voice-operated access to an impressive suite of productivity and coaching tools – from listings and client presentations, to productivity and goals tracking, to a daily digest that includes a briefing of the agent's day ahead, top industry headlines and more. As a Skill, Agent X allows agents the ability to be more efficient and productive simply by asking Alexa to "ask Agent X."

"At Realogy, we are focused on arming affiliated agents with great technology to help them best serve consumers. Our approach to that technology is about creating an open environment that allows them to access tools where and how they want, and Agent X is the perfect example of that productivity enabling technology," explained Dave Gordon, Realogy's chief technology officer.

Agent X, exclusively for Realogy affiliated agents, provides a flexible user interface via an Alexa device or through the Alexa app (available for iOS and Android) that allows access to an extensive amount of useful information via a user's voice, including:

An Agent's Daily Digest : Agents get a personalized briefing of listing activity and appointments, their productivity and goals tracking, and even the top real estate news headlines.

: Agents get a personalized briefing of listing activity and appointments, their productivity and goals tracking, and even the top real estate news headlines. An Agent's Listings : Agents can access their listings by specific status (new, active, pending, expiring) and receive property details by address or MLS.

: Agents can access their listings by specific status (new, active, pending, expiring) and receive property details by address or MLS. An Agent's Calendar: Agents are able to create an appointment, get meeting details or lookup their schedule within any specific timeframe.

"As voice technology's adoption rate continues to accelerate toward mainstream usage, we're excited to be able to set the example for how to use voice as a powerful business tool, which for us was utilizing Alexa's powerful network," stated Gordon. "Building Agent X as an Alexa Skill gives our agents the flexibility to use it on any device through the Alexa app. This results in an easier, voice-enabled user interface that relies solely on speech, saving our agents the time and stress of having to manually log-in to a separate platform, allowing them to quickly get the information they need, whenever and wherever, by simply asking Agent X."

Earlier this year, Agent X was piloted by groups of agents across Realogy's brands, giving the agents the opportunity to directly impact the final look and feel of Agent X through their ideas and feedback, including:

"Agent X saves me time, it's as simple as that. I really like having the ability to stay on top of the latest real estate news without lifting a finger. I absolutely love the calendar feature and that it links directly to my Google calendar. I can block time for client meetings while on the go without missing a beat or worse, double booking! It's my favorite feature as it is easy and reliable, like having a digital assistant around me at all times. I've enjoyed using Agent X and continue to use it daily since I signed up for the pilot." – Adam Clemens , Century 21 Clemens Group

, Century 21 Clemens Group "Agent X is out of this world. I have been in the real estate business for 13 years, and Agent X makes me feel like I am sitting in a skyrocket of technology. The integration feature is amazing, and it saves us real estate agents the most precious and valuable thing that we have, our time!" - Adelina Palacios , Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate

, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate "With a simple voice command, Agent X saves me the time and effort of taking out my laptop to access my tasks for the day. The time I save lets me focus on the most important part of my business, my clients." - Lisa Paffrath , Broker Owner BHGRE Grand View North

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

