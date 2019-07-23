Realogy launches TurnKey in collaboration with Amazon

"Realogy and our brands are always looking for ways to give consumers an awesome homebuying experience with a terrific real estate agent, and today's launch of TurnKey is a big part of that continued strategy," said Ryan M. Schneider , Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "Realogy's great affiliated agents serve their clients during one of the most important moments in their lives, and Amazon's services and products can transform that moment to make it rewarding in a way no one ever has before."

"Customers can be overwhelmed when moving, and we're excited to be working with Realogy to offer homebuyers a simplified way to settle into a new home," said Pat Bigatel, Director Amazon Home Services. "The Amazon Move-In Benefit will enable homebuyers to adapt the offering to their needs – from help assembling furniture, to assisting with smart home device set up, to a deep clean, and more."

A More Rewarding Journey for American Homebuyers

With more than five million U.S. households purchasing a home every year, TurnKey is an easier and more rewarding homebuying experience, designed to simplify what can be a stressful and time-consuming event. Launching with select Realogy affiliated brokers and agents in 15 major markets across the United States, from Atlanta to Chicago, Seattle to San Francisco, consumers can now visit www.amazon.com/turnkey when they are ready to kick-off the homebuying process and enjoy unique services and benefits along the way:

Connection to an Experienced Real Estate Agent : TurnKey seamlessly connects homebuyers to one of the best real estate agents within their city or neighborhood of choice. Matched according to the homebuyer's profile, TurnKey agents, who are affiliated with one of Realogy's trusted residential real estate brands, have been selected based on their exceptional customer service record and local market expertise.

Free Amazon Move-In Benefit : Upon closing on a home, Amazon connects the buyer with services and experts in their area to help make the house a home. Valued from $1,000 to $5,000* in complimentary products and Amazon Home Services courtesy of Realogy, the Amazon Move-In Benefit includes:

A selection of Amazon Home Services to customize a new home, such as deep cleaning, a handyman to assemble furniture, hang pictures, install shelving or mount a TV on a wall, and much more;

A curated suite of smart home products, installed by Amazon or Amazon-vetted professionals;

Peace of mind with the Amazon Happiness Guarantee.

With these benefits, TurnKey is truly a beginning-to-end homebuying program that seeks to raise consumers' expectations of what it means to buy a house and make it a home.

"When we designed TurnKey, we recognized that 'closing' on a home is really just the beginning of the homebuying journey," said Eric Chesin, senior vice president and head of strategy for Realogy. "We are proud to team up with Amazon to extend the value we bring to buying a home beyond the moment you first unlock your new front door."

For more information on TurnKey, please visit www.amazon.com/turnkey.

* Courtesy of Realogy, what's included in the Free Amazon Move-In Benefit of Amazon Home Services and smart home products varies based on the purchase price of the buyer's new home.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Realogy Holdings Corp. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Realogy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and its other filings made from time to time. Realogy undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

