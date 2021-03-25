Realogy Leads Group Announces The 2021 Masters Cup Winner And Introduces New Excellence Award, The Champions Cup

The Masters Cup is the highest honor awarded to a member of the Realogy Advantage Network. The winner was selected based on 2020 performance in the areas of home marketing, conversion, customer service, and overall referral management. This year's winner is Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston in Raleigh, NC , recognized as the top firm in the entire network for excellence across all performance metrics and a top excellence points achiever.

"We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication from the Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston team to achieve this recognition," said Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO of Realogy Leads Group. "On behalf of the Realogy Advantage Network, I want to offer my congratulations for reaching this elite level of performance and delivering outstanding results."

The Champions Cup is a new award introduced for the first time this year to highlight and honor best in class conversion from referrals to closed real estate transactions. The winner of the Champions Cup with the best overall conversion rate was presented to ERA Wilder Realty in Columbia, South Carolina.

"We are excited to recognize ERA Wilder for their achievements to win this new award," said Robert Way, Senior Vice President of Realogy Leads Group. "ERA Wilder was recognized as a strong performer in a number of categories in 2020, and we are especially proud of their success in generating the highest conversion rate in the entire Realogy Advantage Network – all while delivering outstanding service to their clients."

In addition to the awards ceremony, the virtual conference brought together over 2,500 attendees representing broker owners, relocation directors and agents from over 300 different brokerages and included interactive workshops, panel discussions, and executive presentations, exclusive to Realogy Advantage Network members.

The Realogy Advantage Network is comprised of thousands of dedicated, high-performing agents from the most recognized brands in real estate with extensive national coverage in 99% of zip codes across the country. Agents in the Realogy Advantage Network have high customer satisfaction rates, with over nine out of 10 rated Exceptional and 97% of clients recommending their agent to family and friends. In 2020, the Realogy Advantage Network together generated over $15.4B in closed transactions.

About Realogy Leads Group

Realogy Leads Group is a dedicated organization within Realogy focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting leads to Realogy affiliated brokers and agents across Realogy's six residential real estate brands. Realogy Leads Group oversees numerous national real estate programs offering consumers a distinct value proposition when completing one of the largest financial transactions of their life by providing access to a top-tier affiliated agent from one of Realogy's owned and franchise brands as well as, in some cases, a cash back or equal benefit upon a closed transaction where permitted. Realogy Leads Group is committed to optimizing lead generation marketing, technology, and outcomes across Realogy.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate , CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 129,000 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity . Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

