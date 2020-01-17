Realogy Leads RISMedia's 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers List

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) has more executives, affiliated agents and brokers included as part of RISMedia's 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers than any other company in the industry. The annual list is made up of eight categories and pays tribute to 300 residential real estate leaders who are innovating, inspiring and leading the industry into the future. Realogy-affiliated professionals make up more than 10% of the 2020 Newsmakers list and are represented across every category, including the Hall of Fame, which this year honors Mark Woodroof and Marilyn Eiland, Managing Partners of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene, for their achievements in building their Houston-based firm into one of the nation's top 50 real estate companies.

"Congratulations to all of the real estate leaders making 'news' across the industry, especially Mark and Marilyn, RISMedia's newest Hall of Famers, who made their own incredible news in 2019 with a substantial merger that further increased their significant lead in the Houston market," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president, who was recognized as a Futurist on the 2020 list. "I am proud to work alongside and partner with many of this year's Newsmakers who not only stand out in the industry but also greatly contribute to the success of Realogy and our affiliated agents and franchisees."

Realogy's 2020 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers include:

Hall of Fame

Mark Woodroof and Marilyn Eiland , Managing Partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Futurists

Achievers

Influencers

Sue Yannaccone , Regional EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty

, Regional EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty Matthew Rathbun , Broker & EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty

, Broker & EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty Nancy Klock Corey , Regional VP of Southeast Florida , Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate

Trailblazers

Simon Chen , Executive Vice President of Product & Innovation, Realogy Franchise Group

, Executive Vice President of Product & Innovation, Realogy Franchise Group Mike Fischer , Senior Vice President of Marketing, Coldwell Banker Realty

, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Coldwell Banker Realty Lori Arnold , Broker/Owner, Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors

Crusaders

Liz Gehringer , Chief Operating Officer, Coldwell Banker

, Chief Operating Officer, John Thorpe , Regional Vice President of Franchise Sales, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Luminaries

Pamela Liebman , President & CEO, The Corcoran Group

, President & CEO, The Corcoran Group Kate Rossi , Regional EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty

, Regional EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty Jim Fite , President & CEO, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

, President & CEO, CENTURY 21 Judge Nelson Zide , Realtor, ERA Key Realty Services

Trendsetters

Rey Post , Creator & Host/Associate Broker, ATRE Radio Show/Sotheby's International Realty

, Creator & Host/Associate Broker, ATRE Radio Show/Sotheby's International Realty Delroy Gill , Realtor, LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Inspirations

Liz Uribe , Realtor, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group

, Realtor, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wine Country Group Michelle McLean , Broker, Coldwell Banker Bain

, Broker, Cori McQueen , Broker, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

, Broker, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Paul Allsup , Realtor, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

View the full list here.

