Realogy Modernizes Agent and Broker Learning: Launches New Digitally Driven Learning Platform

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced the launch of its new dynamic, interactive and digitally driven Learning Platform for affiliated agents across a number of its well-known brands. The Learning Platform will be white-labeled for each brand and comes at no additional cost for affiliated agents and franchisees. CENTURY 21 University is the first Realogy brand learning portal to be upgraded, while the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Coldwell Banker and ERA brands will roll out their new learning platforms by year end.

"Having a digitally-driven and impactful learning offering is a game-changer for agents and brokers, especially as it relates to agent recruiting, retention and productivity," said Simon Chen, Realogy's executive vice president of Product and Innovation. "With ideas and input from affiliated agents and franchisees, we have created a platform that leverages best-in-class technology, data and learning principles with a flexible functionality that delivers a differentiated brand experience and personalized, relevant content for the individual agent."

The Learning Platform is a modern learning experience designed to mimic the role technology plays in how people learn today, utilizing aspects of social networking, gamification and personalization. Some key features include:

Customizable Curriculum: Agents and brokers can enter their business goals to create an actionable, tailored business plan along with individualized training programs, coaching sessions and lesson plans to help them achieve their goals. The Curriculum can be even further customized based on an agent's experience level, including years working in the industry and management experience. At any point, users have the flexibility to choose specific lessons through an easy search functionality of lesson topics.

Personalized Calendar: The Learning Platform's calendar is designed to schedule brand and personal trainings, regional events and office events, allowing agents to see all the lessons available to them in one place.

Learn from Colleagues: Leveraging aspects of social networking, agents and brokers can connect within the platform to learn directly from others within their brand. This includes the ability to exchange scripts and presentations, collaborate on problem-solving and hear tips and tricks directly from other agents. They are also able to compete through a leaderboard within the platform that assigns scores based on activities completed and usage of the platform.

"Realogy's tech team worked alongside our brand learning teams and affiliated agents to understand how we could create a more modern and meaningful learning experience," explained Dave Gordon, Realogy's chief technology officer. "We found that delivering a consistently personalized experience is what agents and brokers are looking for to support their growth. The Learning Platform will utilize our deep data sets to be smarter and more strategic in the recommendations it makes to agents and brokers, ensuring the learning and training will have a meaningful impact on their business."

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

