Realogy Named A Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced it has once again achieved certification by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.

For the third consecutive year, Realogy has achieved the Great Place to Work designation as a direct result of employee feedback. The survey provides valuable insight into the employee experience, leadership behavior and workplace culture – a meaningful barometer as the company works to maintain a culture of collaboration in a newly virtual environment.

"To once again be recognized as a Great Place to Work is a tremendous honor, especially as our teams at Realogy continue to navigate this extraordinary year," said Ryan M. Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "I am proud that through it all Realogy's employees have shown incredible creativity, resiliency, and passion as they continue to successfully support our affiliated agents, franchise owners, customers, and one another, proving it really is the people who make the place."

Realogy is reimagining a best-in-class work experience for its teams and those they serve through investments in technology, modern infrastructure, and digital tools, fueled by insights from the company's employees.

Over two-thousand employees participated in the Great Place to Work survey, with Realogy scoring particularly high ratings from respondents on the degree to which employees care about each other and are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation, gender or race. Most respondents – 83 percent – rated Realogy overall as a "Great Place to Work, taking everything into account."

"We congratulate Realogy on its Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work Institute. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 187,500 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 130,800 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

