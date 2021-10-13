Realogy Named To Forbes List Of World's Best Employers 2021

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, today announced the company's recognition by Forbes magazine as one of the World's Best Employers 2021. The prestigious list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, ranks top companies across the globe in varying industries based on direct feedback from employees.

"I am incredibly proud that Realogy has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "Even more meaningful is that this designation comes from the perspective of our people, a testament to Realogy's commitment to building an inclusive workplace where great talent can grow, excel, and drive impact as we lead into the future, together."

The Forbes recognition is based on direct recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Only 750 employers are ranked on the list, which was generated from approximately 150,000 employees working full or part time across various companies in 58 countries sampled at random. Participants were asked to rate the companies on aspects such as image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"Realogy continues to be recognized as a destination for top talent, an honor that's especially significant coming from those who make Realogy so extraordinary: our people," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Realogy's Chief People Officer. "In today's changing workplace, culture has never mattered more, and we remain focused on creating dynamic connections that enable employees to show up as their authentic selves and develop in their careers as, together, we move Realogy to what's next."

Realogy is consistently recognized for its culture of inclusion, integrity, and innovation, most recently designated as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and recognized for 10 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

The company is adopting a hybrid approach for corporate talent as it redefines the future of work, transitioning to a "Home to Hub" work environment where employees have the freedom and flexibility to determine where and how they work to best meet and exceed their goals. Realogy is also redesigning its Madison, N.J., headquarters and other corporate offices to serve as collaboration, innovation, and showcase hubs where employees can meet to brainstorm, solve challenges, and lead into the future.

Read more about Realogy's award-winning culture in the company's 2020 CSR Report. Find the full Forbes World's Best Employers 2021 list here.

