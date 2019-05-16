Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for 6th Consecutive Year

MADISON, N.J., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today was named to the Fortune 500, Fortune magazine's annual list of the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

With $6.1 billion of total revenue in 2018, Realogy was the only residential real estate franchisor or brokerage to make the 2019 Fortune 500. The company has been named to the list nine of the last 12 years.

"Consistently being recognized among the prominent U.S. companies that populate the Fortune 500, particularly as the only residential real estate services company named to the list, is testament to Realogy's continued market-leading position, strong annual revenue and free cash flow generation, which enable us to further invest in our business to benefit our affiliated agents and franchisees as well as our shareholders," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president.

This year marks the 65th edition of the Fortune 500. According to Fortune, companies on the list represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $13.7 trillion in revenues, $1.1 trillion in profits, $22.6 trillion in market value, and employ 28.7 million people worldwide.

A complete listing of the Fortune 500 and more information on the methodology is available at http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Realogy Holdings Corp. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements. Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Realogy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Realogy undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

