Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Realogy, the only residential real estate franchisor or brokerage in the Fortune 500, earned its designation based on total revenues of $6.1 billion in fiscal year 2017. In total, the company has been named to the Fortune 500 for five consecutive years and eight times in the past 12 years.

"We are proud to be represented on this prestigious list of America's leading companies," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "We are excited to continue leveraging our industry-leading national scale, our great brands, and our substantial technology and data resources to make our affiliated agents successful."

This year's Fortune 500 marks the 64th running of the list. According to Fortune, in total, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $12.8 trillion in revenues, $1.0 trillion in profits, $21.6 trillion in market value, and employ 28.2 million people worldwide.

A complete listing of the Fortune 500 is available at http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 98,200 independent sales agents in approximately 115 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than those of historical fact, contained in this report are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Realogy Holdings Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any of them to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. For additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and risks to the Company's business in general, please refer to Realogy Holdings Corp.'s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-named-to-fortune-500-list-for-fifth-consecutive-year-300653024.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

